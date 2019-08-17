The Weeks’ new single “Paper Mache Houses” is out now with the music video premiering exclusively on Parade Magazine. “Paper Mache Houses” is the second single off the band’s new album Two Moons, to be released on September 13th. Two Moons was recorded in Nashville with Eric Masse (Rayland Baxter, Mikky Ekko, Robert Ellis) and is available for pre-order now. Visit the band’s store at crookedletter.net for exclusive bundles including limited run vinyl, cassettes & CDs. Pre-order digitally HERE.

“This song is about taking in the world around you. It’s about weeding out the bad parts and negativity, so you can absorb and enjoy the little things that make us all human.” shares Cyle Barnes, the lead singer from the band.

In support of their new album, the band has announced their headline Fall US tour running September 12th through November 16th. The tour will feature support from Spendtime Palace, The Vernes, Future Thieves, H.A.R.D and The Minks on selective dates. See all tour dates below.

Raucous Mississippi rock combo The Weeks got its start in 2006 while all four members where still in high school. Staffed by twin Brothers Cyle (lead vocals) and Cain Barnes (Drums), Samuel Williams (guitar, vocals), and Damien Bone (bass). They released their debut album, Cadillac Comeback, in 2008. Their swaggering, sludgy, and slightly southern indie rock was further expanded with the release of five total albums including four studio albums and one live project.

“Paper Mache Houses” is out everywhere HERE

The Weeks Tour Dates

August 22 – Hattiesburg, MS – Brewsky

August 23 – Cleveland, MS – 10th Anniversary Celebration

August 24 – Waterford, MS – Foxfire Ranch

September 12 – Atlanta, GA – Aisle 5 *

September 13 – Starkville, MS – Rick’s Cafe *

September 14 – Memphis, TN – The Hi Tone Cafe *

September 15 – Birmingham, AL – Saturn *

September 18 – Charlotte, NC – Visulite Theatre *

September 19 – Washington, DC – Rock & Roll Hotel *

September 20 – Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts *

September 21 – New York, NY – Mercury Lounge *

September 21 – Lancaster, PA – Chameleon Club *

September 25 – Asbury Park, NJ – Wonder Bar *

September 26 – Allston, MA – Great Scott *

September 27 – Burlington, VT – Club Metronome *

September 29 – Toronto, Canada – The Horseshoe Tavern *

October 1 – Columbus, OH – The Basement *

October 4 – Indianapolis, IN – The Hi-Fi *

October 5 – Louisville, KY – Headliners Music Hall *

October 15 – New Orleans, LA – Gasa Gasa ^

October 16 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall ^

October 17 – Austin, TX – Antone’s Nightclub ^

October 18 – San Antonio, TX – The Rustic ^

October 19 – Dallas, TX – The Rustic ^

October 22 – Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater ^

October 24 – Phoenix, AZ – The Rebel Lounge ^

October 25 – San Diego, CA – The Irenic ^

October 27 – San Francisco, CA – Bottom of the Hill ^

October 29 – Portland, OR – Doug Fir Lounge ^

November 1 – Seattle, WA – Columbia City Theater ^

November 2 – Spokane, WA – Lucky You Lounge ^

November 3 – Billings, MT – Pub Station Taproom ^

November 5 – Salt Lake City, UT – Kilby Court ^

November 7 – Wichita, KS – Wave ^

November 8 – Kansas City, MO – recordBar ^

November 9 – St. Louis, MO – Off Broadway ^

November 15 – Chattanooga, TN – Songbirds +

November 16 – Lexington, KY – Cosmic Charles +

* w/ Spendtime Palace * The Vernes

^ w/ Future Thieves and H.A.R.D

+ w/ The Minks