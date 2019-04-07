The Weeknd, SZA, and Travis Scott to Release New Song for “Game of Thrones”

The Weeknd, SZA, and Travis Scott are joining forces on a forthcoming song… for “Game of Thrones.”

A source close the project confirmed to Pitchfork that the new track—which will feature in the eighth and final season of “Game of Thrones”—is coming soon. According to the source, “Game of Thrones” asked the Weeknd to record the song for fans. The Weeknd then brought SZA and Travis Scott onto the project. Rumors of the song recently circulated on Reddit, as well as a Travis Scott fan page.

The Weeknd and Travis Scott previously collaborated on “Wonderful,” a track from Scott’s 2016 LP Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight. In 2017, Scott hopped on SZA’s CTRL single “Love Galore.”

“Game of Thrones” Season 8 premieres on HBO April 14.