The Voice’s Sydney Rhame Delivers Captivating New Pop Single

A Georgia peach breaks the rules on what it means to be a pop princess, infusing soulful honesty with modulated and smooth vocals on “Lose Myself.” The first single from the joint venture with Cheiron Records and Siri Music Group (Caroline-the Independent Services division of Capitol Music Group (CMG)), is a masterful creative piece, that allows Sydney Rhame to capture the abstract emotions sparked in a relationship and mold them to fit a sound that’s all her own. “Lose Myself” is available to stream and download on digital music platforms.

Rhame originally won audiences over in season nine of The Voice, where she found her place on Team Pharrell. “I wasn’t looking for good, I was looking for great and Sydney was worth the wait!” praised Pharrell. Taking Pharrell’s compliments and using them as fuel, Rhame took it a step further and recently went on to tour across the United States with the “Boys Of Summer Tour.” Now she’s returned to the spotlight with a buoyant new single, “Lose Myself.” “I’m so excited to share this song with everyone! It’s different than what I’ve done in the past because it’s straight up catchy pop, but it still has a cool message,” said Rhame. A velvet laden track unlike her previous works, “Lose Myself” is a dynamic pop single that lends itself to a night out with friends, or a road trip along Route 66. Rhame’s rich and effervescent vocals accompany lyrics of self-discovery, beautifully layering higher and lower tones, slowly progressing as the song builds. “My life and experiences are what influence my music,” Rhame admittedly reveals.

Channeling inspirations such as Michael Jackson, Fleetwood Mac and Florence and The Machine, Rhame has been developing her craft since the age of eight, which has all been a part of the journey that has led her to this point. “I got to work with some amazing writers and producers like Femke, Chauncy, and The Chemistri, who really helped to make a super creative environment without judgment which is so important for writing and creating,” said Rhame. “They had such cool unique ideas that ultimately made the song what it is.” Treating pop music as a science, the team handcrafted a song that pushes Rhame out of her comfort zone. “Lose Myself” tastefully soundtracks Rhame’s generation, embodying the freedom that can only be found through self-discovery and acceptance.

Rhame is an accomplished guitarist and pianist who has performed at more than 200 concerts throughout the country from a very young age. Audiences are consistently surprised by her young age because of her insightful, mature lyrics and soulful voice, which have already garnered her much media attention and industry praise.

“Lose Myself” is now available for streaming and download on digital music platforms. Keep up with all things Sydney Rhame by following @sydneyrhame on Instagram and Twitter or checking out her Facebook page: Facebook.com/SydneyRhame.