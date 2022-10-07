Country music singer/songwriter and The Voice Season 19 finalist Ian Flanigan’s debut album STRONG is available now. Offering a wide array of timeless tracks, Flanigan encompasses subjects from all walks of life including heartbreak and pain to a love that is everlasting, leaving no stone unturned. Over the last year, Flanigan has consistently released beloved singles such as “Grow Up” featuring Blake Shelton, “Under A Southern Sky,” and “Last Name On It,” showing not only his versatility as a singer but as a songwriter as well. His bold vocals soar on each track showcasing his one-of-a-kind talent, creativity, and ability to take every listener on this incredible journey each step of the way. STRONG was co-produced by Grammy winners Craig Alvin (Little Big Town, Amy Grant), Todd Lombardo (Kasey Musgraves, Brett Eldridge), Obie O’Brien (Bon Jovi, Levon), and Phil Nicolo (Sting, Aerosmith).

Ian Flanigan has recently been featured by Fox News, Cowboys & Indians, Music Mayhem, American Songwriter, Sounds Like Nashville, The Music Universe, KTLA, and more.

“For me, strength has always come from the support of the folks I hold dear,” shares Flanigan. “I made this record to feel like stepping out of the loud and busy world after a hard day’s work, taking off your boots, and having a seat with my loving family in the living room. My family would love for you to be our guest to enjoy this ride with us.”

Flanigan recently joined Zac Brown Band co-founder, John “Hop” Hopkins in Kingston, New York for Hop On A Cure to raise money for ALS, which Hopkins is battling. Hop On A Cure raised over $23,000 and Flanigan not only performed his own set, but was brought back onstage for two additional songs with Hop and the band. Flanigan also made his recent debut at CMA Fest performance on the Maui Jim Reverb Stage, performing fan-favorite original music, and has been traveling the United States performing shows as well as an extensive radio tour. As part of the album release, fans can not only order the album digitally but can also purchase a limited edition vinyl record at ianflaniganmusic.com/strongpreorder.

About Ian Flanigan:

For the last decade, troubadour Ian Flanigan has toured his whiskey-soaked voice and evocative lyrics across America, with a country sound reminiscent of Joe Cocker and Chris Stapleton. In 2020, Flanigan was a celebrated finalist on NBC’s The Voice, finishing third as the representative from Team Blake. The country music world has since tapped him as an up-and-coming artist to watch. Flanigan has since then, continued to tour as direct support to Trace Adkins and Chris Janson, he has released his debut single, “Grow Up” featuring Blake Shelton (over 3 million streams), he represents Taylor Guitars, KICKER AUDIO, Denon, and PickleJar, gains exposure as a Reviver Publishing writer in Nashville, and his debut album ‘STRONG’ will be available September 2 on Reviver Records.

About The Reviver Entertainment Group:

With offices in Nashville and New Jersey, Reviver Entertainment Group is one of the country’s leading independent record labels. Founded in 2011 by industry veteran David Ross, The Reviver Entertainment Group includes Reviver Records, Reviver Publishing, Reviver Films One, Reviver Label Services, and Reviver Legacy. The artist roster includes platinum-selling contemporary country hitmaker Aaron Goodvin, Ian Flanigan, Brooke Moriber, David Devaul, David Adam Byrnes, Reid Brody, Blackjack Billy, as well legacy brands including The Carter Family, Johnny Cash, John Carter Cash, and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer (2009) Little Anthony. All in all, Reviver has celebrated four top-20 hits, three top-five hits, four No.1 songs, three gold and a platinum single, and multiple ACM and CMA Awards, all led by David’s vision. For more information, please visit revivermusic.com.

