The Vindys Play The West Coast For The First Time!

The Vindys, one of the most sought-after bands in Northeast OH, will be playing the West Coast for the very first time. They will be playing a series of can’t miss shows with a full band plus a horn section (trumpet, saxophone, trombone) beginning in Oceanside, CA at Pour House on July 27, followed by Los Angeles with a headline show at Hotel Café July 28, Brewery Arts Center in Carson City, NV July 30, and at Brick & Mortar Music Hall in San Francisco July 31.

Their album Bugs was released last year and was named Album of The Year by The Repository saying it’s “… a record showcasing a maturing, versatile band whose musical palette encompasses everything from gritty classic rock to vintage jazz to refined pop.” Ear To The Ground says “…The Vindys are one of the tightest and talented acts on the national stage. The rockers have long produced soulful and exquisite tracks, but with their latest album, they prove to be a magnetic force of sonic mastery.” Listen to Bugs HERE.

The Youngstown, OH is led by powerhouse singer / songwriter / guitarist, Jackie Popovec who The Repository says “…uncannily evokes Amy Winehouse on the more retro songs while going full-tilt rock ‘n’ roll on the harder, moodier numbers.” WKBN-TV (CBS) calls the band “… one of the hottest acts in the area… Canfield’s Jackie Popovec — her voice is a blend of Amy Winehouse and Norah Jones.” The Beaver County Times boasts “…Popovec will grab you immediately. She sounds sweet and sultry, vulnerable and persevering.” Rounding out the band is John Anthony on lead guitar and Rick Deak on rhythm guitar. All are classically trained musicians who combine their skills, Popovec as the primary songwriter, and arrangements by the band, resulting in a depth and maturity in their music that is intricate, yet relatable. Their longtime drummer Ed Davis recently went on hiatus from the band to focus on his family, and bassist Matt Jackson will be focusing on his solo music career.

The Vindys released a series of singles ahead of their album including the title track “Bugs,” with its mesmerizing and throbbing beat, mixed by Ryan West (Rihanna, Eminem, Jay-Z). Other tracks include the tempting groove of “Want Your Heart,” the sweltering ballad “Morning Light,” and the anthemic “Are You Ready,” which was prominently featured as part of the Pittsburgh Pirates and AT&T Sports Net “Friday Night Rocks” campaign that showcased local band during Pirates broadcasts. The experience exposed the band to countless fans and have seen their Tri-State area fanbase grow tremendously.

They’ve also been on the road, headlining last year’s Stage 3 at Wonderstruck Music Festival alongside Portugal.The Man, Walk The Moon, AJR, and more. They’ve played Winnetka Music Festival, among others, and most recently Three Rivers Arts Festival, WonderRoad Music Festival alongside Vampire Weekend, Bastille, Lord Huron, and more. In 2019, The Vindys played Summerfest where they won the first day of the Emerging Artist Series selected by voters on Twitter. Additionally, The Vindys have shared the stage with The Drive-By Truckers, Judah & the Lion, Hunter Hayes, Reeve Carney, and more.

And because they are a Youngstown, OH based band, The Vindys are passionate about representing their hometown. Their name pays homage to their daily newspaper, The Vindicator. Brad Savage, program director of The Summit 91.3 FM (OH), explains, “They really personify Youngstown and northeast Ohio. They’ve got depth and substance and are instantly likable. Their songs get stuck in your head after one listen.”

WEST COAST TOUR DATES:

JUL 27 – Pour House @ 9:00pm – Oceanside, CA – Tickets HERE

JUL 28 – The Hotel Café (Second Stage) @ 10:00pm – Hollywood, CA – Tickets HERE (21+)

JUL 30 – Brewery Arts Center @ 8:00pm – Carson City, NV (FREE ALL AGES SHOW – Info HERE)

JUL 31 – Brick & Mortar Music Hall @ 8:00pm – San Francisco, CA – Tickets HERE (21+)

For all other tour dates go HERE.

The Vindys:

Jackie Popovec – Vocals/Guitar

John Anthony – Guitar/Background Vocals

Rick Deak – Guitar/Background Vocals

Additional West Coast Tour Players:

Nathan Anthony – Keyboards

Brendan Burke – Bass

Owen Davis – Drums

Kyle O’Donnell – Trumpet

Brian Mayle – Trombone

Tim Harker – Saxophone

