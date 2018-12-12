THE VERVE PIPE ANNOUNCE 2019 WINTER TOUR DATES

Multi-platinum alternative rock band THE VERVE PIPE will embark on a headlining tour across the northern East Coast U.S. throughout January in continued support of their most recent releases, the studio album, Parachute and their first-ever live album, Villains – Live & Acoustic (recorded at The Ark in Ann Arbor, MI). The tour will kick off on Wednesday, January 9 in New York City at City Winery and stretch across ten dates before looping back to Pawling, NY on January 20. The group will take a short break before returning to their hometown, Grand Rapids, MI, on February 2 to wrap with a show at 20 Monroe Live. See below for a complete list of tour dates.

Known worldwide for their chart-topping radio hits “Photograph,” “Hero,” “Never Let You Down,” and their most acclaimed single, “The Freshmen,” THE VERVE PIPE’s powerful live shows — which Arts At Michigan recently praised, proclaiming, “The power and passion radiated off the stage in away no CD could ever justly capture” while praising Vander Ark’s voice as “tantalizing” — feature a recently refreshed lineup including founder and lead singer/principal songwriter Brian Vander Ark, lead guitarist Lou Musa, keyboards and backing vocalist Randy Sly, bassist and backing vocalist Joel Ferguson, drums and percussionist Sam Briggs, and backing vocalist Channing Lee.

In addition to recording rock albums, THE VERVE PIPE expanded their repertoire in 2009 to include writing and recording A Family Album , their critically acclaimed introduction to the world of children’s music, as well as their 2013 follow-up family oriented release, Are We There Yet? . THE VERVE PIPE perform both rock and kids shows throughout North America, including notable appearances at Lollapalooza, Austin City Limits, Lincoln Center, Hangout Music Festival, SummerStage in Central Park and many more.

Date City Venue Wed 1/9 New York City, NY City Winery Thu 1/10 Philadelphia, PA World Café Live Fri 1/11 Montville, CT The Wolf Den Sat 1/12 Vienna, VA The Barns At Wolf Trap Sun 1/13 Richmond, VA The Tin Pan Wed 1/16 Annapolis, MD Rams Head On Stage Thu 1/17 Boston, MA City Winery Sat 1/18 Bethlehem, PA Musikfest Café Sat 1/19 Bay Shore, NY YMCA Boulton Center for the Performing Arts Sun 1/20 Pawling, NY Daryl’s House Sat 2/2 Grand Rapids, MI 20 Monroe Live

