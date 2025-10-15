The Veer Union Share New Single/Video “Caught In The Crossfire”

Rock powerhouse The Veer Union are sharing their new single & video for ”Caught In The Crossfire”. The track is the 3rd single from the Vancouver, BC, Canada based band’s upcoming album “Reinvention”, which is slated for release on February 20th, 2026 through Arising Empire.

“Caught In The Crossfire” is a sonic onslaught about the chaos of a relationship that’s constantly locked in battle. The song is driven by thunderous drums and staccato guitar riffs – with a mix of clean and roaring vocals that are supported by a very heavy yet melodic tone.

The Veer Union says “We poured our rage and souls into “Caught in the Crossfire”. It’s an assault that tears into the chaos of a relationship that always seems to be in confrontation. It’s about the brutal push-pull between love and hate, where our words turn to shrapnel, carving wounds that trap us in an endless war. The savage struggle to hold onto connection through relentless conflict is a raw, unyielding truth that countless people face every day”.

The video for “Caught In The Crossfire”, which was co-directed by Tim Neuhaus and TVU’s Crispin Earl & Ryan Ramsdell, was filmed in Vancouver, BC and produced by the band and Julien Bouffard. The band explains the concept: “The video for “Caught In The Crossfire” visually explores the emotional battlefield of a relationship — where love and resentment collide, and words become weapons. Instead of portraying a couple in a traditional argument, we chose to tell the story through the lens of war, both literally and metaphorically. Set against the backdrop of World War II, the video follows a soldier fighting overseas, while his wife waits at home. The letters he writes become a lifeline — a symbol of connection, struggle, and emotional survival. The combat scenes reflect the internal chaos and tension that can exist between two people”.

They continue “The performance scenes were filmed in Stanley Park, Vancouver — our first time shooting outdoors in February. It was a rare sunny winter day, and while we’re proud of how it turned out, we’re not in a rush to brave that kind of cold again!”

About The Veer Union:

Known for their hard-driving riffs and lyrics that delve into relatable emotions, The Veer Union is a Vancouver, BC, Canada Hard Rock/Alt.Metal band that released their 1st album independently in 2006. They landed a record deal with Universal Records USA in 2008 and garnered their 1st Top 10 Active Rock Radio Single with their critically acclaimed song “Seasons” in the US and Canada. Since then The Veer Union has amassed 360,000+ social media followers and has collectively sold over 225,000 Albums and has more than 190 Million Streams Worldwide. With more than 340,000 monthly listeners on Spotify, they have achieved 12 Top 40 Singles on the Billboard Rock Radio Charts, and have 10 million+ cumulative video views on Youtube. The band has formed an exciting new partnership with independent label Arising Empire, that will take the band to new heights. Their first album with the label, “Reinvention”, will be released on February 20th of 2026.

The Veer Union are well-established road warriors with a well-earned reputation for their dynamic live shows, averaging 100 live dates per year. They’ve toured with RED, Puddle Of Mudd, The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, Hinder, Saliva and Alesana, among others.