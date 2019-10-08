The Valory Music Co. Signs Conner Smith

The Valory Music Co. proudly announces today the addition of CONNER SMITH to its superstar roster. The Music City native officially joins the Big Machine Label Group imprint which boasts Thomas Rhett, Brantley Gilbert, Sheryl Crow, Justin Moore, Eli Young Band, Aaron Lewis, Tyler Rich and Avenue Beat.

“Conner’s talent and sophistication far exceeds his age,” said BMLG President/CEO Scott Borchetta. “He’s hot-wired his vision, songwriting and artistry and is ready for prime time. This is a very important signing for a very important young new artist.”

The 19-year-old standout singer/songwriter spent the past few years balancing homework and baseball while introducing himself to Country fans from coast to coast, performing alongside some of the genre’s top acts – Sam Hunt, Kane Brown and Kip Moore. Recently collaborating with an array of esteemed songwriters including Ashley Gorley, Josh Osborne, Jessie Jo Dillon and Hunter Phelps, Conner is currently recording new music with GRAMMY® Award-winning producer/songwriter Zach Crowell (Sam Hunt, Carrie Underwood, Dustin Lynch).

“I feel so blessed to be part of the Big Machine and Valory family,” shares Conner. “The belief they have in me and my music is something I am so grateful for. Trusting them with the future of my art and career is a decision I couldn’t be more confident in. I can’t wait for the songs and stories we’ll be able to share together.”

Conner is managed by HOMESTEAD/Red Light Management in Nashville.

