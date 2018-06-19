The Valory Music Co. Names Christy Dinapoli As Dir./Southwest Promotion & Marketing

THE VALORY MUSIC CO. has named industry vet CHRISTY DINAPOLI as Dir./SOUTHWEST Promotion & Marketing for the imprint’s roster of BRANTLEY GILBERT, THOMAS RHETT, JUSTIN MOORE, ELI YOUNG BAND, TYLER RICH, and DELTA RAE. DINAPOLI succeeds BRAD HOWELL, who left the label last week.

“CHRISTY brings a vast array of experience to THE VALORY MUSIC CO.,” shared VALORY GM GEORGE BRINER. “His background in management, publishing, and producing adds that much more to what we are already building, and as a friend to many within industry already, he is wired to win.” Added DINAPOLI, “I’ve successfully worked with GEORGE, CHRIS PALMER, and SCOTT BORCHETTA on various projects over the years. THE VALORY MUSIC CO. is a winning label, and I’m honored to be a part of what they are doing.” Reach DINAPOLI via email here and via phone at (615) 651-8720.