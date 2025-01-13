The uprising South African R&B singer/songwriter known as “Rueth”

Meet Mafapane Ruth Shai popular known as Rueth, a multi-multi-talented R&B/Soul singer and songwriter from Limpopo, South Africa. Born 27th January 2002, Rueth also graduated from Mafolofolo high school and went on to further her studies to study Psychology at the University Of South Africa (UNISA).

Rueth discovered her singing talent at a young age and her interest in music started in 2021 after recording her first single “NOBODY” an R&B/TRAPSOUL style, which propelled her further into the music world. Ever since she managed to release 2 albums “I’m Rueth” in 2021 followed by “The Playlist” in 2022 with the help of her producer “Taye Taylor”.

Rueth recently released her new R&B single “Body Language” which is well received internationally under her own record label Tarue Records which is now under an exclusive distribution deal with a German company “Dig Dis Distribution” and she is now taking her music to another level each day, Currently working under Tarue Records on a new album titled “CUPID” expected to drop in 2025.