The UK’s Best-Selling Country Act of All Time, THE SHIRES, Release Brand-New Album – GOOD YEARS

The Shires, the UK’s best-selling country act of all time – comprised of Crissie Rhodes and Ben Earle – release their new album, Good Years, in the U.S. TODAY, March 13, 2020 via BBR Music Group. As the follow-up to Accidentally on Purpose and GOLD-certified albums Brave and My Universe, Good Years was recorded in Nashville and includes 12 new tracks, 10 of which are co-written by the duo. Produced by Lindsay Rimes (Kane Brown, Thomas Rhett, Kelsea Ballerini, LOCASH), Good Years, also features some of Nashville’s top songwriters, including Cam, Bob DiPiero and Canaan Smith.

Fans can stream the full project including acoustic heart-tugging “New Year,” electric tempo-driven “Lightning Strikes,” inspiring rhythmic “Independence Day,” and vocal masterpiece “About Last Night,” which Billboard says “highlights the duo’s distinct brand of country music with soaring harmonies, ear-grabbing production and a relatable lyric,” at https://TheShires.lnk.to/GoodYearsPR.

The Shires were the first-ever British act to win a coveted CMA Award when they accepted the Jeff Walker Global Artist Award celebrating outstanding achievements by a country act outside of the U.S. in 2017. Ben also received the 2020 CMA International Broadcaster Award, hosting on BBC Radio 2 (14.4 M weekly audience) while filling in for veteran broadcaster, Bob Harris. They are also the first UK country act to perform in the historic circle at the Grand Ole Opry. The Shires have opened for Little Big Town, Sam Hunt and Shania Twain, and most recently joined Carrie Underwood’s 2019 Cry Pretty 360 Tour in their native country. The duo will embark on their UK headlining tour in May, with Eric Paslay joining as special guest, including shows at such legendary venues as London Palladium, Bristol Academy and more.

“Lightning Strikes” (Josh Williams, Camaron Ochs, Evan Bogart) “On The Day I Die” (Ben Earle, Peter Hammerton, Fiona Bevan) “Good Years” (Dan Couch, Ben Earle, Crissie Rhodes, Canaan Smith) “No Secrets” (Ben Earle, Danny Shah, Sky Adams) “About Last Night” (Katya Edwards, Rachel Furner) “New Year” (Ben Earle, Kaity Rae) “Only Always” (Ben Earle, Kaity Rae) “Independence Day” (Ben Earle, Peter Hammerton, Fiona Bevan) “Thank You Whiskey” (Ben Earle, Peter Hammerton, Kipp Williams) “People Like Us” (Ben Earle, Bob DiPiero, Jeff Garrison) “Better Place” (Ben Earle, Kara Dioguardi, Jeff Cohen, Crissie Rhodes) “Crazy Days” (Ben Earle)

