The Trouble Notes Celebrate Fusing Cultures in New Song “Mayahuel” for Dia de Los Muertos

“Mayahuel” is an homage to paying tribute to your old and new cultural identity. It’s about fusing ingredients to create something new,” says Stefanie Tendler (Band Photographer). This strength and cultural fusion are heard through the Latin jazz soundscape showcased in the track with jazzy violin melodic lines, Latin-based guitar rhythms, and driving percussion that maintains the unique voice and texture that has defined the sound of The Trouble Notes for the past decade. “Lately it feels that to many people, immigration has a negative connotation. The story told by “Mayahuel” is an attempt to break that mold,” says Bennet Cerven, Violinist for The Trouble Notes. “The character behind the song is the archetypal immigrant’s story, finding a way to integrate herself into her new home without losing her own traditions. It’s a romantic tale of immigration that more people need to hear!”

In finding influence for the song, the band sought to pay homage to one of their largest musical influences, Grammy-winning Mexican guitar duo Rodrigo y Gabriela, who were the inspiration for Bennet (violinist) to gain the courage to play in the streets of New York City, and thus launched the upward trajectory of The Trouble Notes.

The release of “Mayahuel” coincides with the celebration of Dia de Los Muertos and will be accompanied by two music videos – one a collaboration between Beer brand Mayahuel and the band, and the second a live performance of the song filmed by Centre Films in Radebuel, Germany.