The Trouble Notes Celebrate Fusing Cultures in New Song “Mayahuel” for Dia de Los Muertos
Having traveled the globe with their music, The Trouble Notes are bringing stories of immigration and cultural identity to the stage – starting with their newest single “Mayahuel”. “Mayahuel” is an instrumental composition that romanticizes and tells the story of their friend Martha Xucunostli. A powerful female character, she traveled across an ocean from her native Mexico to Belgium for love and had to navigate the balance between her native traditions and those of her new European home. Drawing strength from Mayahuel, the Aztecan goddess of Agave, fertility, and maternity she seeks to contribute to the local culture by fusing traditions. “Accepting who I am by understanding and exploring my cultural syncretism, makes me able to see and embrace the beauty of my diversity, strongly supporting my present life and owning who I am,” says Martha Xuconostli.
“Mayahuel” is an homage to paying tribute to your old and new cultural identity. It’s about fusing ingredients to create something new,” says Stefanie Tendler (Band Photographer). This strength and cultural fusion are heard through the Latin jazz soundscape showcased in the track with jazzy violin melodic lines, Latin-based guitar rhythms, and driving percussion that maintains the unique voice and texture that has defined the sound of The Trouble Notes for the past decade. “Lately it feels that to many people, immigration has a negative connotation. The story told by “Mayahuel” is an attempt to break that mold,” says Bennet Cerven, Violinist for The Trouble Notes. “The character behind the song is the archetypal immigrant’s story, finding a way to integrate herself into her new home without losing her own traditions. It’s a romantic tale of immigration that more people need to hear!”
In finding influence for the song, the band sought to pay homage to one of their largest musical influences, Grammy-winning Mexican guitar duo Rodrigo y Gabriela, who were the inspiration for Bennet (violinist) to gain the courage to play in the streets of New York City, and thus launched the upward trajectory of The Trouble Notes.
The release of “Mayahuel” coincides with the celebration of Dia de Los Muertos and will be accompanied by two music videos – one a collaboration between Beer brand Mayahuel and the band, and the second a live performance of the song filmed by Centre Films in Radebuel, Germany.
About The Trouble Notes:
Sitting somewhere between traditional folk, modern classical, and tribal dance music, The Trouble Notes have traveled their way across continents in search of musical influences. The band has proudly built its multifarious audience independently – known colloquially as “The Troublemakers”- a testament to their self-made success story that has led to major festival appearances, multiple film scores and an extensive tour schedule spanning the globe.
The core of the band consists of violinist Bennet Cerven, guitarist Florian Eisenschmidt, and percussionist Oliver Maguire. Bennet began his training as a classical violinist at 4 years old, performing in orchestras and winning soloist competitions in his youth. After graduating University, he had a brief career working in Wall Street before leaving New York City for Europe fueled by the vision of The Trouble Notes. Bennet would meet Oliver in London in the summer of 2013, and their musical bond has held since the day they met. After an extended stint in London, they moved to Berlin where Florian joined to make them whole.
In 2017 a series of videos of the band performing on the streets in France and Germany went certified viral, amassing more than 100 million views on social media and bringing them international notoriety. They recorded their debut album Lose Your Ties at Riverside Studios in Berlin, Germany working with Lebanese producer Khalil Chahine. The album was released in February 2018 and peaked in the top 10 of the iTunes charts for their genre in France, Germany and the USA. Their music has featured in award-winning films and documentaries, and their headline Lose Your Ties Tour featured sold out concerts in Europe and North America. They have performed live on television in the USA, Japan, Brazil, Germany and France. In 2019, they toured supporting Rodrigo y Gabriela as a part of their Grammy Award winning Mettavolution tour.