The Spacing Effect Release their New Single KILLING TIME

Dark Star Records is pleased to announce that The Spacing Effect have just released their new single Killing Time Exclusively on Soundcloud. The New Album will be released worldwide

by Dark Star Records in Association with Sony Music on 07/26/19.

The Spacing Effect was mastered by Max Norman who produced Ozzy Osbourne, Y&T, Megadeath and many more! Max Norman quotes “There are some Brilliant Parts” in regard to the new album. The band is Scotty Bussey and Aaron Cabral.

Stream the New Single on Soundcloud:

https://soundcloud.com/darkstarrecords/killing-tme-by-the-spacing-effect

Watch the New Teaser Video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E0hwubg7Z6k

For More Info on The Spacing Effect go to:

https://darkstarrecords.net/artists/the-spacing-effect