The Sound of Adult Contemporary: Global Stars, Fresh Energy, and Independent Spirit

Justin Bieber’s “Yukon” (Def Jam/Republic) surges with sleek production and emotive delivery, reaffirming his ability to evolve with contemporary sounds while maintaining the emotional resonance that has defined his career. The track’s polished layers and heartfelt tone make it a standout on AC40, appealing to both longtime fans and new listeners. A2O May’s “PAPARAZZI ARRIVE” (A2O Ent) injects fresh energy into the format, bringing a youthful edge that reflects the growing influence of emerging voices on adult contemporary playlists.

David Guetta, Teddy Swims, and Tones and I join forces on “Gone Gone Gone” (Atlantic UK/Warner), blending powerhouse vocals with dance-pop flair and pushing AC40 into bold new territory. Their collaboration exemplifies the format’s openness to cross-genre experimentation, where electronic beats and soulful delivery coexist seamlessly. Kehlani’s “Folded” (TSNMI/Atlantic) showcases soulful artistry that resonates deeply with adult contemporary listeners, her nuanced vocal performance underscoring the genre’s embrace of emotional authenticity. Steven Malcolm & KB with For King & Country inspire with “Yes” (Curb), bridging faith and mainstream appeal in a way that feels both uplifting and accessible. Alex Warren & Jelly Roll’s “Bloodline” (Atlantic) adds grit and emotional storytelling—proof that AC40 audiences embrace diverse sounds and heartfelt collaborations that cut across stylistic boundaries.

Conan Gray’s “Vodka Cranberry” (Republic) delivers youthful energy with polished pop sensibilities, a track that captures the vibrancy of Gen Z while fitting comfortably into adult contemporary playlists. Louis Tomlinson’s “Lemonade” (BMG Rights Mgmt/UK Ltd) offers a refreshing melodic anthem, his warm delivery highlighting the enduring appeal of straightforward, feel-good pop. Tyler, The Creator’s “Sugar On My Tongue” (Columbia) adds experimental flair with quirky rhythms and undeniable hooks, expanding the sonic palette of AC40 and proving that inventive artistry can thrive alongside mainstream staples. Jade Lemac’s “Running Home” (WM CA/East West) emerges as a heartfelt ballad showcasing her rising star power, while Pitbull & Lil Jon’s “Damn I Love Miami” (Mr. 305/Lil Jonathan Inc) injects high-energy fun. Together, these tracks underline AC40’s ability to balance emotional storytelling with party-ready anthems, offering listeners both introspection and escapism.

Wyn Starks’ “Pure Imagination” (Curb) captivates with soulful vocals and timeless charm, a performance that feels both classic and contemporary. Olivia Dean’s “So Easy (To Fall In Love)” (Island/Republic) adds warmth and elegance, embodying AC40’s melodic strengths and highlighting the genre’s focus on intimacy and connection. Jackson Wang’s “Made Me A Man” (TEAM WANG/88rising) resonates with emotional depth and global flair, while Russell Dickerson’s “Happen To Me” (Columbia/Triple Tigers) blends country-pop crossover appeal with heartfelt storytelling. Both tracks showcase AC40’s embrace of diverse genres, offering listeners international artistry and relatable narratives that transcend cultural boundaries.

Kenneth Roy’s “Let Your Love Come Down” (Independent) delivers smooth vocals and heartfelt emotion, a reminder that independent artists can carve meaningful space on AC40 playlists. Cabela & Schmitt’s “Christmas Bells Are Ringing” (Cabitt Hole Productions) brings festive cheer, while Eileen Carey’s “Carry Me Away” (RolleyCstr Music) adds uplifting pop-country charm. These tracks prove that independent voices thrive alongside major-label acts, enriching the format with variety and sincerity. Lawrence Cameron McGhee’s “It’s Just Love” (Record High Music) offers soulful sincerity, PTtheGospelSpitter featuring PreacherMan’s “Save Your Soul” (Serving The Peace) blends gospel with contemporary flair, and Boni Jane’s “Be My Santa Clause” (Boni Jane Music) adds holiday sparkle. Together, these independent releases showcase the resilience and creativity of artists carving their space on AC40 radio.