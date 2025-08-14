The Sonic Road Podcast Goes Behind the Scenes with The Band Feel’s Tyler Armstrong

The Sonic Road Podcast today announces the release of its latest episode, featuring an exclusive conversation with Tyler Armstrong, guitarist for the independent rock and roll group, The Band Feel. The episode offers an intimate and insightful look at the band’s journey as they tour in support of their new album, Into the Sun.

In this candid discussion, Armstrong delves into the realities of life on the road for an independent band from St. Louis, Missouri. He shares stories about the unique dynamics of living and working together, the band’s diverse musical influences—from classic rock and acoustic folk to Celtic music—and their commitment to their authentic sound in today’s digital landscape.

“Tyler’s story is a powerful reminder of the passion and dedication it takes to make it as an independent artist,” says Beau McGranahan, host of The Sonic Road Podcast. “This episode is for anyone who loves grassroots rock and roll and wants to hear the real stories behind the music. The Band Feel’s journey is truly inspiring.”

The episode also touches on the enduring importance of live performances, the nostalgic culture of music consumption, and what it takes to build a successful career on your own terms.

Key highlights of the episode include:

The Band Feel’s current tour experiences supporting their album Into the Sun .

. Musical influences and the band’s unique blend of rock, acoustic, and Celtic sounds.

The challenges and rewards of being an independent touring band.

The importance of live shows and staying true to their musical roots.

