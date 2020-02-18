‘The Song – Recorded Live @ TGL Farms’ To Feature Don McLean In 30 Minute TV Show

Don McLean is a Grammy award honoree, a Songwriters Hall of Fame member, a BBC Lifetime Achievement award recipient, and his smash hit “American Pie” resides in the Library of Congress National Recording Registry and was named by the Recording Industry of America (RIAA) as a top 5 song of the 20th Century. His creative works “Castles In The Air,” “Vincent,” and “American Pie” will be the focus of a full episode of The Song – Recorded Live @ TGL Farms tv show during its inaugural season that will air beginning this week. Check local listings for air times. The Song airs in national syndication across America. Broadcast dates & times will vary by market. Find your local station by using the station finder at thesong.tv.

“I have been really blessed to have written songs that turned into hit records and propelled my career throughout the years as well as have other artists like Madonna, Garth Brooks, Josh Groban, Drake, Weird “Al” Yankovic, and countless others record them,” says Don McLean. “A good song will last a lifetime!”

The Song – Recorded Live @ TGL Farms airs in national syndication on predominantly CBS, ABC, FOX and NBC affiliates across the country including New York, Boston, Atlanta, Detroit, Dallas, San Francisco, Miami and Seattle. Gray Television distributes the series, which is presented by Ally and powered by Nashville Music City.

Season one includes nine 30-minute fast-paced episodes hosted by Krista Marie and Damien Horne and a one-hour “Best of The Song” finale co-hosted by CeeLo Green.

TEASER CLIP

Don McLean On Tour:

Feb 29 – Sugar Loaf, N.Y.

Mar 28 – Greeley, Colo.

Apr 03 – Honolulu, Hi.

Apr 04 – Honolulu, Hi.

Apr 05 – Honolulu, Hi.

Apr 17 – Kirkland, Wash.

Apr 25 – Gulfport, Miss.

May 01 – Orlando, Fla.

May 02 – Orlando, Fla.

May 06 – Mississauga, Ontario – Canada

May 08 – Riverhead, N.Y.

May 09 – Glenside, Pa.

May 16 – St. George, Utah

May 22 – Regina, Saskatchewan – Canada

Jul 11 – Mt. Vernon, Ky.

Aug 13 – Ridgefield, Ct.

Aug 14 – Boston, Mass.

Aug 15 – Alexandria, Va.

Aug 21 – Savannah, Ga.

Aug 22 – Estero, Fla.

2021

Feb 18 – 21, 2021 Rock Legends Cruise / Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

**Click here for Don’s most updated tour calendar

About Don McLean:

A New York native, Don McLean is one of the most revered and respected songwriters in American history. After paying his dues in the New York club scene in the late ‘60s, he went on to score mega-hits like “American Pie,” “Vincent (Starry, Starry Night),” “Castles in the Air” and many more. In 2004, McLean was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame by country superstar Garth Brooks. In 2000, “American Pie” was named one of the Top 5 Songs of the 20th Century by the RIAA and in 2002 was inducted into the GRAMMY Hall of Fame. In 2015, one of McLean’s four handwritten manuscripts of the lyrics to “American Pie” was auctioned by Christies, selling for just over $1.2 Million. 2017 brought a huge honor when his iconic song was inducted into the Library of Congress’ National Recording Registry, joining less than 500 works including “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.” With over 40 gold and platinum records worldwide, McLean’s prowess for writing timeless songs was again captured on his 2018 album, Botanical Gardens, as he artfully weaves country, Americana, folk, and boot stomping rock for an eclectic, yet American sound that he is known for.

About The Song – Recorded Live @ TGL Farms:

Conceived, produced, shot and edited in Nashville, Tennessee, the wildly entertaining 30-minute show includes intimate performances by superstars such as CeeLo Green singing “Crazy,” Rick Springfield singing “Jessie’s Girl,” All-4-One singing “I Swear,” Big & Rich singing “Save A Horse,”, Don McLean singing “American Pie,” and more. In-depth interviews with the artists and songwriters reveal never-before-heard details behind those songs, the inspiration and how they became woven into the fabric of popular culture.

Executive produced by Marc Oswald, Cary Glotzer and award-winning director Trey Fanjoy, the series was filmed at picturesque TGL Farms. The setting provided a relaxed atmosphere for hosts Krista and Damien to dig deep into the lives and careers of the artists and songwriters. The TGL Farms stable was transformed into a studio soundstage, where the artists performed intimate versions of their hit songs and often introduced new music.