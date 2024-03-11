The Skinny Limbs Share Otherworldly Single “To The Limit”

The Skinny Limbs released their new single, “To The Limit,” which depicts how their world was turned upside down after a series of life-changing events. Using a transcendent, unearthly mixture of melodies and thought-provoking lyrics, the song encapsulates the feelings of confusion and frustration as a person navigates through life’s obstacles. “To The Limit” is available to stream and download on all digital platforms.

“To The Limit” transports listeners to another world with its fluid, polyphonic cadence and feel-good vibes. In the latest offering from their upcoming EP, Mozart for Martians, the band describes the track as “their most raw release to date” and has put their best effort into encapsulating their equivocal feelings into it musically and lyrically. The song alludes to the transformative experiences that band member and brother Max Knoth endured in the summer of 2022, including ending a three-year relationship, transitioning to a new job, and being on the brink of relocating to Nashville, TN. Fitting into the more prominent themes of the EP – heartbreak, renewal, and remorse – “To The Limit” is a transcendental single, leaving listeners feeling like aliens in a brutal world. The track was produced by Connor Robertson and The Skinny Limbs, written by The Skinny Limbs, and mastered by Mike Cervantes (Dolly Parton, MisterWives, Anne Wilson).

The Skinny Limbs is a surfy indie pop band originating in Grand Rapids, MI, with a sound affected by the wind and waves of Lake Michigan. Comprised of three brothers, Max (Vocals, Guitar), Jake (Drums), and Nate Knoth (Bass, Vocals), along with Mitch Garcia (Keys) and Andrew Deters (Guitar), the band conjures up a lively blend of comforting melodies and upbeat rhythms to create a sound inspired by an evening drive along the shores of The Great Lakes. Their sound incorporates Japanese pop and jazz sounds and guitar riffs to create a surfy tone, also heavily influenced by rock greats like The Beach Boys, Tom Petty, and The Police. The Skinny Limbs have opened for notable bands such as Mildlife, Yuno, and The Lagoons, played on legendary Midwest stages such as Pyramid Scheme (Grand Rapids, MI), Schuba’s (Chicago, IL), and HiFi (Indianapolis, IN), and performed an Audiotree Live Session in 2021.

Join The Skinny Limbs on their journey to releasing their new EP, Mozart for the Martians, by listening to their new single “To The Limit.” Keep up to date with The Skinny Limbs via their Instagram @TheSkinnyLimbs and their website www.TheSkinnyLimbs.com.