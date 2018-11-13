The Seige Releases Propulsive Anthem “Back Up”

Hip-hop duo The Seige barrels onto the scene with the animalistic party anthem, “Back Up.” Leaving no room for wallflowers, The Seige demands attention from listeners with this high energy track. “Back Up” is available for digital download and streaming.

James “Taz” Conley (lyricist) and Riley “Goon” Taylor (producer) are the rambunctious masterminds behind the captivating flow and sensual beats reminiscent of legends such as Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole and Rage Against The Machine. “Back Up” is a song that was crafted out of the energy felt when someone is just a little too close and or getting too aggressive in your personal space. “We paired that energy with some futuristic sound designed to complement the animalistic natures of the vocals,” says Taz. The primal drumbeats married with the vocal promise of pushing the limits, encourages listeners to push their limits as well.

The duo complements each other’s talent without overpowering one another, creating an easy flow of symbiotic genius. “We are very accepting of each other’s creativity so when one of us has an idea, the other can easily see the vision and we’ll explore that world together.” “Back Up” is the first single off their highly anticipated double EP Duality,and serves as the perfect introduction for new listeners.

The Seige began their musical partnership as organically as one can: mutual friends. A few years following their move to California, the pair of friends brought up the idea of creating music together. Conley and Taylor were hesitant to bring up the topic of working together, both wanting to respect the others creativity. Eventually, the musical connection was made; “it ended up being so dope, we just decided to keep working and become a duo. It was a no brainer,” explains Taylor.

Their impressive resume includes having their music featured in movie trailers such as 12 Strong, Mission Impossible 6 as well as working with the NBA, NFL and Premier Soccer League. From performing at SxSW in Austin, Texas as well as the iconic Whisky A Go-Go in Los Angeles, The Seige has garnered a large fan base on social media where their videos have over 6 million views on Youtube and over 460k monthly listeners on Spotify.

The Seige describes their upcoming double EP Duality as, “future meets past, biological meets technological.” “Back Up” is available for download and streaming on all digital music platforms worldwide. Keep an eye on The Seige by checking out their website TheSeige.com, or follow them on Instagram and Facebook @theseigemusic.