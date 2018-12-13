The Rev take it deep down, stompin’ in with single “El Diablo”

Country music harkens to a certain level of independence, grit, and lawlessness of the open land. Arizona outfit The Rev bring together a cast of seasoned musicians, led by singer-songwriter Eric Meyers. Their debut single “El Diablo” comes as a seriously deep first cut, blending southern rock, classic and alt-country, as well as “outlaw swamp stomp”, for an irresistible boot-stomping tune and savory taste of what’s to come. An accompanying lyric video, premiered on Stageright Secrets, further emphasize’s the songs message, bringing it to life.

“We thought we should introduce ourselves to listeners with “El Diablo” because everything we do is rooted in country music,” shared Meyers. “We get right down in the swamp and conjure images of the archetype outlaw and the soundtrack to accompany it. Country and southern rock are in our DNA, so “El Diablo” came naturally. Those genres are the platform upon which The Rev builds out our sound. We were raised on it.”

In writing “El Diablo”, Meyers shared his inspiration to summon up a heavy, nostalgic-inducing piece. “I had this feeling in my gut calling me to a bygone era and its mystique, but I knew I wanted to set it in a modern context. I had to shut out a lot of noise to get to that place and basically wall off today, to get to yesterday. As a writer, you not only get to suspend reality, but you have to. It allows the imagination to run wild.” “El Diablo” evokes a vision of dirt roads, rowdy bars, and the unspoken rules of a lawless land. Even on first listen, it brings a sense of familiarity, drawing you in with a mesmerizing manner.

The track was brought to life as Meyers presented his foundation and lyrics to the rest of the band – composed of Frank Monaco (lead guitar), Josh Rozenboom (second lead guitar), John June (bass), Chris Chambers (drums), and Mitchell Leonard (piano/keys). Ciera Kamp would later join on backing vocals, transforming the track to an entirely new level with her contrasting vocals playing off of Meyers. “Our process lends itself to surprises because everyone brings his or her own sensibility to each song, independent of the rest,” said Meyers. “I showed up with “El Diablo” as a skeleton—the tune, the chords, the lyrics and my imagination. As we always do, everyone created their own part from the ground up, no direction or heavy-handed leaning one way or another.” They recorded with Josh Rozenboom, of SER Soundworks in Chandler, AZ.

With plenty more music in the works, The Rev is planning to release additional tracks in January. Meyers shared with a grin, “In terms of both the writing of these songs and the songs as a collection, expect the unexpected.” “El Diablo” is out digitally everywhere today, including Spotify, Apple Music and Bandcamp.

FOLLOW THE REV

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Bandcamp | Spotify | Website