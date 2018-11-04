THE RED OPERA by DiAmorte Now Available Worldwide

Dark Star Records is pleased to announce that the Chicago based symphonic metal band DiAmorte have just released their new full length album THE RED OPERA featuring Mike LePond (Symphony X) and Markus Johansson (THEM)

DiAmorte is more than music, it is an experience. A story set to the sounds of a savage orchestra, opera, and metal instrumentation. Each show, uniquely presented with live performers that build the atmosphere is each song, setting the nature of stage and bringing to life the lyrics. A stage show honed and crafted over six years time complete with choirs, players, special fx, and various performers whose presences conclude the experience, DiAmorte is as much an opera as it is a metal show.

Don’t Miss DiAmorte as they Perform THE RED OPERA “LIVE” on 11/16/18

For Tickets go to:

https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3518862

Watch the new Lyric Video for The Everlasting Night at:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lp6wsxddgJw

For More Info on “DiAmorte” and to Purchase THE RED OPERA go to:

https://darkstarrecords.net/artists/diamorte

For more info on Dark Star Records go to:

https://darkstarrecords.net