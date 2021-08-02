The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus Celebrate 15th Anniversary of “Don’t You Fake It” With Twitch Track-By-Track

The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus are celebrating the 15th Anniversary release date of their Breakthrough debut album “Don’t You Fake It”. The band will be releasing an Orchestral version of the DYFI album later this year.

The band’s Ron Winter says: “I’m excited to celebrate the 15 Year Anniversary of our debut album “Don’t You Fake It” with our fans. The first few weeks of touring this year have gone incredibly well – so far, so good. I remember feeling that same excitement 15 years ago when we began to record the album with legendary producer David Bendeth. The band were in way over our 20-something collective heads… But in the fantastic hands of Dave and his team – we were able to come through. The band showed up to play like our lives depended on it, literally. When the album came out it was received well by the fans – but not as well by some critics. We toured, and toured, and we toured some more. And then we toured again!”

He continues “In doing so we built a community that is vast and passionate in its dedication to this album in particular. People have shared their stories with me continually over the years, and most recently on my Twitch Channel – sometimes even live in the moment. Those stories have helped keep me going emotionally this past year. They tell me they’ve played these songs at their weddings, and at their graduations – special moments in their lives. They’ve played these songs after heartaches and bad break ups, too… Because music is always there for you. In their most vulnerable moments, they turn to these songs as well – while saying good bye at funerals and ceremonies honoring the passing of someone they loved deeply. Do I need to say more? No, just THANK YOU”.

The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus started in Middleburg in 2003 and rose to national prominence in 2006 with the release of their hit single, “Face Down”. The band have amassed more than 2 Billion audio streams of their music, 350 Million views of their videos on Youtube, and has 2 Million followers across all Social Media platforms. In 2020 they released “The Emergency” EP, which spawned the hits “Is This The Real World”, “Brace Yourself”, and “A Long Time Ago In A Galaxy Called LA”. TRJA is on an international tour to commemorate the 15th Anniversary of the release of their “Don’t You Fake It” album. The band will be releasing a DYFI Orchestral Edition of “Face Down” in late August, with two more singles and brand new music videos to accompany the rest of the album’s release, slated for late 2021/early 2022.