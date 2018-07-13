The Ramona Flowers Sense A Past Presence In Their “Ghost” Music Video

The Ramona Flowers have released a music video for their latest single, “Ghost” which reached the Top 30 charts on college radio. The new music video portrays the sensation that a past love is still around. The video, now streaming on the band’s YouTube channel , is from their latest album, Strangers. Stream or download the record on digital music platforms worldwide.

“Ghost” was directed by Frankie Nasso and shot in the Hamptons, NY. To stick with the ghost theme, the video reveals the “lost” James Bond Aston Martin DB7. “Ghost” also showcases The Ramona Flowers newest partnership with NYC menswear brand, By Roberts James, who provided all the styling and fashion direction for the video. The video is filled with little details that make it more meaningful than a band performing in an empty house. It creates a metaphorical match between vision and lyrics. The camera follows a girl that appears to be an apparition throughout the house while the band plays, promoting the lyrics, “it’s your face that I see flicker even though you’re not around”.

The five-piece indie-synth group formed in Bristol after having met by chance, and have since progressed through two albums – Dismantle And Rebuild (2014) and Part Time Spies (2016) – to their well-developed third long-player, Strangers. The group initially banded together to find a shared sweet spot between rock and electronica. They have since put down their guitars and picked up synthesizers, hence their breezy, ‘80s infused electro-pop sound. The Ramona Flowers have enjoyed international success, performing throughout Europe, Asia and the United States. They have impressively widened their fan base, including the likes of Bono, the lead singer of U2.

Catch The Ramona Flowers on tour in the UK this fall. To keep up with the band, visit TheRamonaFlowersMusic.com. “Ghost” is available on all digital music platforms and the video is available to be seen on YouTube.