The Prodigy premiere new single, ‘Light Up The Sky’

‘Light Up The Sky’ is the explosive new single from The Prodigy, the second track to be lifted from the band’s much-anticipated seventh studio album, ‘No Tourists’ (out November 2nd). The band has also confirmed details of a twenty-date winter tour, which includes two dates at London’s Alexandra Palace on November 14th and 15th.

‘Light Up The Sky’ without doubt illuminates the urgency and danger that has continually defined The Prodigy throughout their career, an attack of acid rock in which guitars combine with 303 mayhem, Maxim’s spitting vocal and an uplifting chorus from long-time contributor Brother Culture. Following returning track ‘Need Some1’ – and arriving today alongside an arresting video that features imagery that directly links to the album sleeve – ‘Light Up The Sky’ is a visceral introduction to the world of ‘No Tourists’: an album that takes you on a journey through the twisted, party-hard psych of a band that has resolutely followed their own route through the underbelly of popular culture since day one. It’s every inch a Prodigy record and it’s their most direct, concise and pure statement yet.

The Prodigy, after all, have never taken the lazy tourist route. They dominated the illegal rave scene, challenged anti-rave legislation and redefined the whole idea of what a band should be like. They brought UK electronic music to the US heartland, turning metal kids onto raving and ravers into metalheads…effectively reaching global audiences without compromise: see 6 number 1 albums, 30 million record sales, and multiple honours (two Brits, two Kerrang! awards, five MTV awards, two Grammy nominations).

“No Tourists’ is ultimately about escapism and the want and need to be derailed and not to follow that easy set path,’ explains Liam Howlett in his North London studio. ‘In these times we live in people have become lazier and forgotten how to explore. Too many people are allowing themselves to be force fed, with whatever that may be. It’s about reaching out further to find another alternative route where the danger and excitement may be to feel more alive… not accepting that you can just be a tourist. That’s what the title is about for us.”

With a second bullet fired today in the shape of ‘Light Up The Sky’, ‘No Tourists’ sees The Prodigy return with venom in the way that only they can. They’re renegades, outsiders, outlaws – always hiding in plain sight. Though much has changed in the musical and social landscape, what remains a constant is The Prodigy’s resolute focus to always do things their own unique way, and in 2018 the urgency and irrepressible spirit of The Prodigy has never been more needed.

‘No Tourists’ will be available digitally, on CD, cassette, and heavyweight double vinyl. HMV and indies will also stock a limited edition gatefold clear violet double vinyl. Exclusive bundles and a ltd edition gatefold clear double vinyl are available via the artist store. Pre-order ‘No Tourists’ here: https://theprodigy.lnk.to/NoTouristsPR

UK TOUR DATES

November 2: Glasgow SEC Hall 4

November 3: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

November 5: Brighton Centre

November 6: Plymouth Pavilions

November 8: Liverpool Echo Arena

November 9: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

November 10: Birmingham Arena

November 13: Leeds First Direct Arena

November 14: London Alexandra Palace

November 15: London Alexandra Palace

EUROPEAN TOUR DATES

November 27: Berlin Max- Schmeling Halle, Germany

November 28: Munich Zenith, Germany

November 30: Livorno Modigliani Forum, Italy

December 1: Rimini RDS Stadium, Italy

December 3: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

December 4: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany

December 5: Düsseldorf Mitsubishi Electric Hall, Germany

December 7: Brussels Forest National, Belgium

December 8: Luxembourg Rockhal Main Hall

December 9: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

The Prodigy on Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

http://theprodigy.com/

For more information please contact: justin@rephlektorink.com