The Pretty Wild Signs Deals with RECORDS Co./Columbia Records and Creative Artists Agency

Sister duo, The Pretty Wild, are making big moves in the music industry following the signing of deals with RECORDS Co./Columbia Records, a division of Sony Music Entertainment, Creative Artists Agency (CAA) and Burning Ground Entertainment.

The Pretty Wild – Jill and Julia – bring something new to the table with, what they describe as, “y’allternative,” a hybrid of country, alternative and rock music. It has earned them spots on the lineup for large events, including Stagecoach and Route 91 Harvest Festival, as well as opening slots for Kelsea Ballerini, Halsey, Josh Turner and Alien Ant Farm. Burning Ground Entertainment owner, Dawn DeJongh, says she and her team have been “fans of the duo for some time now, so we are thrilled to work with them to help them continue to build their career.”

As the duo expands their team and prepares to release new music, they continue their partnership with manager David Nathan and D&D Endeavors. For more on The Pretty Wild, visit www.wearetheprettywild.com and follow them on social media.