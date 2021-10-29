The Phil Mitchell Band releases “Windy City Nights” off the new Holiday Album: Download Now
Windy City Nights features Elena Ravelli on lead vocals and Alvaro Soto on lead guitar. The song is from the Chicago Holiday album and is the 5th album from the band.
Additional Artist/Song Information:
Artist Name: Phil Mitchell Band
Song Title: Windy City Nights
Publishing: Morning Star Recordings
Publishing Affiliation: ASCAP
Album Title: Chicago Holiday
Record Label: Morning Star Recordings
|Record Label:
|Morning Star Recordings
|Phil Mitchell