The Phil Mitchell Band Releases “God Bless This Child” for the Holiday Season
“God Bless this Child on Christmas” features Natasha Shayenne on lead vocals and Alvaro Soto on lead guitar. With beautiful strings and harmony, this makes a moving song for the holiday season. This is the fifth album from the band and features other songs from various singers and a variety of styles.
Additional Artist/Song Information:
Artist Name: Phil Mitchell Band
Song Title: God Bless This Child On Christmas
Publishing: Morning Star Recordings
Publishing Affiliation: ASCAP
Album Title: Chicago Holiday
Record Label: Morningstar
|Phil Mitchell
|morningstar_pm@msn.com