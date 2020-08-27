The PDP New Yorker Gets A Fresh Look

Pacific Drums and Percussion (PDP) announces exciting 2020 updates to the compact, portable and versatile line. Created especially for the on-the-go drummer, New Yorker Series drums are a recommended choice for students, working drummers and players looking for a simplified set-up that won’t sacrifice sound.

The lightweight PDP New Yorker four piece kit has been re-designed to have an even more compact footprint. New for 2020 is a smaller, 14”x16” bass drum and slightly larger 5”x14” snare drum to go with its 8”x10” mounted tom and the 12”x13” floor tom. The new configuration is ideal for local gigs, rehearsal spaces and home studios. Also new for 2020 are three new durable laminate finishes: Pale Rose Sparkle, Electric Green Sparkle and Black Onyx Sparkle.

PDP Brand Manager, Rob Dean, comments, “We really wanted to make some fun changes to the series. The 16” kick is a blast to play and can do so many things with different head combos and muffling techniques. Poplar is a soft wood, so it works well for these smaller sizes. And when we first showed them at NAMM, we were excited to see the reaction from younger drummers when they saw these cool new finishes.”

The travel-friendly sets are fitted with low-mass, Teardrop Mini Turret™ lugs , DW True-Pitch™ Tuning, a versatile bass drum mount with auxiliary clamp and Remo® drum heads. A bass drum lifter is included for optimal pedal placement and beater height.

Designed in California by DW, the kits feature all-poplar wood shell construction with “soft” 45 degree bearing edges that deliver a warm, punchy tonality.

To find out more about the revised PDP New Yorker kit and all the other PDP drums and accessories please go to http://www.pacificdrums.com/