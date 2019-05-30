The Ozark Mountain Daredevils Release New Album

HEAVEN 20/20 is a collection of new music from one of the longest running bands around. Every song stands on its own and serves to remind listeners of the creative writing talents and musicianship that have always defined The Ozark Mountain Daredevils.

The Ozark Mountain Daredevils began their musical career in 1971. Their self-titled first album on A&M Records contained the hit single “If You Wanna Get To Heaven.” Their second album, “It’ll Shine When It Shines”, gave the listening world the perennial hit song “Jackie Blue.” Produced by world renown producers, Glyn Johns and David Anderle, these first two records established the Daredevils as an important voice in the history of American music. Both “Heaven” and “Jackie Blue” are still played across all media formats thousands of time a year. In their 48 years as a hard-working band the Daredevils have released over 20 albums, both in the U.S. and abroad. They have toured throughout North America and Europe, securing a dedicated and loyal fanbase along the way.

One of the most discerning sounds of the band is the harmonica, expertly played by co-founding member Steve Cash, and especially prominent in the signature hit “If You Wanna Get To Heaven.” After hearing a number of other artists who have tried to emulate Cash’s style in their covers of the song, the band decided it was time to re-cut their own their own time-honored radio hit and cover “If You Wanna Get To Heaven” themselves. The result is an infectious, hard-driving, nails-through-steel, rock and roll call to action. Utilizing the amazing talent of the current lineup, The Ozark Mountain Daredevils have succeeded in cover their own song like no one else could. With original co-founding members Steve Cash on harp, Michael Supe Granda on bass, and John Dillon on guitar and lead vocal, this reiteration of their timeless song is as in the moment as it gets. And with a tempo of 123 BPM, it’s impossible to sit still when it kicks in.

“If You Wanna Get To Heaven 20/20” the single will be released to radio May 13th.

HEAVEN 20/20 the album will be available on CD and digital download May 17th.

HEAVEN 20/20 track list: (review copies available)

If You Wanna Get To Heaven 20/20

John Dillon and Steve Cash

No Way Out

John Dillon

Don’t

Steve Cash

Friend Of A Friend Of Mine

Michael Granda

You’re Still Here

John Dillon

I Married A Cubs Fan (Live)

Michael Granda

Media/Press contact: Rhonda Zippro

The Ozark Mountain Daredevils

510-367-5990

RDBPublicity@aol.com