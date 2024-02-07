The One Eighties Set To Release Lord Huron Cover Of “The Night We Met” March 15

Raleigh-area duo The One Eighties, Daniel Cook and Autumn Brand, are releasing a beautiful rendition of Lord Huron’s platinum selling song “The Night We Met” March 15, 2024 – Pre-Save HERE. The duo first recorded the song for a special video performance on YouTube last year with friends and fellow musicians Nick Baglio (drums) and Allyn Love(pedal steel) – Watch it HERE.

“Like a lot of other people, we first heard ‘The Night We Met’ while watching Netflix’s adaptation of Jay Asher’s novel 13 Reasons Why,” said the pair. “There’s just something incredibly poignant and haunting about the song, and how it packs so much meaning into a few words. Upon discovering we both had an affinity for it, we decided on a whim to record and film it in our home studio.”

The One Eighties released their critically acclaimed debut album, Minefields on August 18 (listen HERE). Minefields was mastered by Grammy-Award winners Greg Calbi and Steve Fallone(Kacey Musgraves, The National, Father John Misty) and features key players such as award-winning drummer Fred Eltringham (Sheryl Crow, Amanda Shires, Carrie Underwood) and bassist Mark Hill (Morgan Wallen, Luke Bryan, Kelly Clarkson) among others.

“The One Eighties’ music is subtle & haunting & the vocals are enchanting.” – Americana Highways “When listening to The One Eighties’ debut album, it’s hard not to imagine it orbiting the very same sun as Kacey Musgraves’ transcendent Golden Hour. …Like Musgraves, The One Eighties stretch the limits of their craft, bending styles like light through a prism…Each musical swerve is like a rubber band snapping. And you get the sense that the creative pair are blooming right before your ears. It might be their debut outing, but there’s a masterclass of musicianship on display many new artists rarely achieve. It’s magnificent to behold.” – B Sides & Badlands “…one of the most complete and exciting releases of 2023 among the alternative country and indie pop/rock undergrounds. Bursting at the seams with originality but connected to an iconic blend of influences that seems to impart something wholly unique around every turn, The One Eighties’ Minefields is a must-listen.” – Hollywood Digest “…‘Dead Star Light,’…is a wistful ballad buoyed by swells of synthesizer, strings and pedal steel, before rising to a pleading chorus that feels like a distillation of earnest folk and dynamic pop. Its follow-up, ‘No King,’ fuses the band’s Americana roots to a driving disco beat. But despite their obvious differences, the songs are united by the duo’s knack for fluid melodies that burst into powerful choruses. It’s a thrilling combination…” – Midtown Magazine

The duo released three singles ahead of their album release including “Dead Star Light,” a song that combines traditional roots instrumentation such as guitar, drums, bass, and pedal steel guitar with lush string arrangements and vintage synths. The video was seen on CMT.com and DittyTV, they performed the song on My Carolina (CBS) – watch it HERE, were included in No Depression “What We’re Listening To” Column HERE, and featured in Raleigh Magazine HERE, among others. The genre defying Disco-Americana “No King,” is a tongue-in-cheek song about the demise of an oppressor. Minds Behind The Music said, “This is what the new ABBA songs should have sounded like…‘No King’ is a perfectly produced and written pop gem. It’s got great vocals, great orchestration and great guitars too. Love it!” The video, watch HERE, was co-directed by Cook, art-directed by Brand, and produced with the support of Myriad, a Raleigh-based video company. It made its national television debut on DittyTV show The Curve. They performed “Two Jet Planes” on My Carolina (WNCN-TV CBS) – watch it HERE (interview HERE). Americana UK said the song “…features gorgeous, sweeping sonic layers over powerful, hypnotic percussion; The haunting melody of Brand’s vocal floats perfectly with Allyn Love’s swooning pedal steel Guitar and keys from Charles Cleaver, which both add to the dreamy atmosphere.”

They’ve received both regional and national attention for the album. Key highlights include a prestigious performance in Nashville on WMOT Roots Radio for their Finally Friday live noon show August 4 – watch it HERE (at the 30 minute mark). They were on Raleigh’s That Station 95.7 Studio J – Listen to the interview HERE, watch their performances of “Two Jet Planes” HERE and “Hold Back The Tide” HERE. They also did an hour long performance and interview with JaM Cellars #JaMHappyHour live – watch it HERE.

The One Eighties will be playing select shows in cities across the US in support of Minefields. For more information follow the duo in their socials.

