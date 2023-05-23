The One Eighties Announce Debut Album Release – Minefields Out Aug 18!!!

Raleigh-area duo The One Eighties, Daniel Cook and Autumn Brand, will finally release their long-awaited debut album Minefields August 18 (pre-save HERE). The two were part of the critically acclaimed band New Reveille, whose debut album The Keep earned praise from The New York Times, Rolling Stone’s “10 Artists You Need To Know,” and Billboard, to name a few. Despite their growing success and after their label folded, New Reveille parted ways. After many contemplative months, the chronically indecisive songwriters decided to move forward as a duo. They did a “one-eighty” (hence the name of their band) and changed the course of their musical lives, armed with a desire to continue what was only just beginning. So, they got to work experimenting, recording, and mixing in their Cary, NC home studio. “The album is called Minefields because life is unpredictable, “ says Cook. “Themes cover personal struggles, relationships, and emotional growth. It’s lamenting at times, playful at others. We hope there’s something in it for everyone!” “At one point, during a near-mental breakdown, we dropped everything and wandered across the country,” adds Brand. “We weren’t sure what we were looking for, but somehow in white sand dunes, deserts, great canyons, redwood forests, and cactus fields we found at least a sound. It would be an amalgamation of everything we loved—dreamy vocals, traditional roots instruments, 80’s synthesizers, and layered strings. It had been two years, and we’d finally found the beginning.”

Minefields was mastered by Grammy-Award winners Greg Calbi and Steve Fallone (Kasey Musgraves, The National, Father John Misty) and features key players such as award-winning drummer Fred Eltringham (Sheryl Crow, Amanda Shires, Carrie Underwood) and bassist Mark Hill (Morgan Wallen, Luke Bryan, Kelly Clarkson) among others. The duo will release “Two Jet Planes” July 7 ahead of the album release. They released two tracks in 2022, the genre defying Disco-Americana “No King,” a song about the demise of an oppressor. Minds Behind The Music said, “This is what the new ABBA songs should have sounded like…‘No King’ is perfectly produced and written pop gem. It’s got great vocals, great orchestration and great guitars too. Love it!” The video, watch HERE, was co-directed by Cook, art-directed by Brand, and produced with the support of Myriad, a Raleigh-based video company. It made its national television debut on DittyTV’s The Curve. “No King” follows their debut single “Dead Star Light.” The videowas seen on CMT.com and DittyTV, they performed the song on My Carolina Today (CBS) – watch it HERE, were included in No Depression’s “What We’re Listening To Column HERE, and featured in Raleigh Magazine HERE, among others.

As an independent band, The One Eighties recently launched a Kickstarter campaign to help raise funds for the album and tour. Their goal has almost been reached but fans are encouraged to donate, view the campaign, and watch their EPK about the album HERE. The One Eighties performed for the first time in front of a live crowd at AmericanaFest last September. Look for them on the road later this year.

