The Oak Ridge Boys Begin 20/20 Tour Across North America

GRAMMY® winning, Country Music Hall of Fame and Grand Ole Opry members The Oak Ridge Boys have kicked off the new year strong with “The Oak Ridge Boys 20/20 Tour.” This tour will see the legendary band crisscross the country from Florida to Nevada and just about everywhere in between. With nearly sixty concerts in over twenty states announced already, The Oak Ridge Boys have 20/20 vision when it comes to hitting the road this year!

“We are stoked about all that 2020 has to bring! A new David Cobb produced album is in the works and a huge tour chock full of beautiful theaters and performance centers, as well as a myriad of fairs and festivals across the nation,” say Joe Bonsall. “Our updated set lists this year includes hits and favorites as well as some deep cuts and a tribute to 40 years of the “Together” album. Add some Gospel and a wave of the Flag and we will be bringing a middle America show for the entire family. We may be coming to your town, so COME ON OUT and HEAR US SING!”

The Oak Ridge Boys 20/20 Tour:

JAN 23 Paramount Center for the Arts / Bristol, Tenn.

JAN 24 Paramount Center for the Arts / Bristol, Tenn.

JAN 25 Belterra Casino Resort / Florence, Ind.

FEB 03 Don Laughlin’s Riverside Resort Hotel & Casino / Laughlin, Nev.

FEB 04 Don Laughlin’s Riverside Resort Hotel & Casino / Laughlin, Nev.

FEB 05 Don Laughlin’s Riverside Resort Hotel & Casino / Laughlin, Nev.

FEB 06 Don Laughlin’s Riverside Resort Hotel & Casino / Laughlin, Nev.

FEB 07 Don Laughlin’s Riverside Resort Hotel & Casino / Laughlin, Nev

FEB 08 Don Laughlin’s Riverside Resort Hotel & Casino / Laughlin, Nev

FEB 09 Don Laughlin’s Riverside Resort Hotel & Casino / Laughlin, Nev

FEB 13 The Stanley Theatre / Utica, N.Y.

FEB 14 Stambaugh Auditorium / Youngstown, Ohio

FEB 18 Grand Ole Opry House / Nashville, Tenn.

FEB 22 IP Casino Resort and Spa / Biloxi, Miss.

FEB 27 Florida Strawberry Festival / Plant City, Fla.

FEB 28 Seminole Casino Hotel Immokalee / Immokalee, Fla.

FEB 29 Orange Blossom Opry / Weirsdale, Fla.

MAR 04 Clemens Center / Elmira, N.Y.

MAR 05 Peoples Bank Theatre / Marietta, Ohio

MAR 06 The Birchmere / Alexandria, Va.

MAR 07 American Music Theatre / Lancaster, Pa.

MAR 13 UGA Tifton Campus Conference Center / Tifton, Ga.

MAR 14 Alabama Theatre / North Myrtle Beach, S.C.

MAR 20 Medina Entertainment Center / Medina, Minn.

MAR 21 Ameristar Casino Hotel Kansas City / Kansas City, Kan.

MAR 23 Rodeo Austin / Austin, Texas

MAR 28 Spartanburg School District 3 Community Auditorium / Spartanburg, S.C.

MAR 29 Opp Rattlesnake Rodeo / Opp, Ala.

APR 04 Sugar Creek Casino / Hinton, Okla.

APR 10 Celebrity Theatre / Phoenix, Ariz.

APR 17 The Mansion Theatre / Branson, Mo.

APR 18 The Mansion Theatre / Branson, Mo

APR 24 Dayton Masonic Center / Dayton, Ohio

APR 25 Renfro Valley Entertainment Center / Renfro Valley, Ky.

MAY 01 Carl Perkins Civic Center / Jackson, Tenn.

MAY 08 The Jackson College / Jackson, Mich.

MAY 09 Hatfield Hall / Terre Haute, Ind.

MAY 10 Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts / Warsaw, Ind.

JUN 05 Hartville Kitchen / Hartville, Ohio

JUN 06 Hartville Kitchen / Hartville, Ohio

JUN 13 Northern Lights Casino / Walker, Minn.

JUN 25 Cv Music Festivals / Cadott, Wis.

JUN 26 The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater / Decatur, Ill.

AUG 08 Mill Town Music Hall / Bremen, Ga.

AUG 19 Berrien County Youth Fair / Berrien Springs, Mich.

SEP 23 The Mansion Theatre / Branson, Mo

SEP 24 The Mansion Theatre / Branson, Mo

SEP 26 Arlington Music Hall / Arlington, Texas

OCT 14 The Mansion Theatre / Branson, Mo

OCT 15 The Mansion Theatre / Branson, Mo

OCT 21 The Mansion Theatre / Branson, Mo

OCT 22 The Mansion Theatre / Branson, Mo

NOV 11 The Mansion Theatre / Branson, Mo

NOV 12 The Mansion Theatre / Branson, Mo

NOV 18 The Mansion Theatre / Branson, Mo

NOV 19 The Mansion Theatre / Branson, Mo

NOV 14 Crystal Grand Music Theatre / Wisconsin Dells, Wis.

About The Oak Ridge Boys:

The Oak Ridge Boys, who have sold over 41 million records worldwide, are synonymous with “America, apple pie, baseball, pop, rock, gospel and country music.” In addition to their awards and accolades in the country and pop music fields, they have garnered five GRAMMY® Awards, and twelve GMA DOVE Awards, as well as numerous international awards. The group—Joe Bonsall, Duane Allen, William Lee Golden, and Richard Sterban—have earned prestigious membership in the Country Music Hall of Fame (2015 Inductees) and the Grand Ole Opry (2011), and are known worldwide as one of recording history’s most extraordinary musical successes. They have charted single after single and album after album, celebrating one double-platinum album and one double-platinum single and more than 30 Top 10 hits, including No. 1 chart-toppers “Elvira,” “Bobbie Sue,” “Thank God For Kids,” “American Made,” “Y’All Come Back Saloon,” among dozens more. For more information and to view upcoming tour dates for The Oak Ridge Boys, please visit oakridgeboys.com.