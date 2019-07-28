The Oak Ridge Boys Announce New Down Home Christmas Album and 2019 Down Home Christmas Tour

GRAMMY® Award-winning and Country Music Hall of Fame members, The Oak Ridge Boys, will once again celebrate the Christmas season with their timeless hits and holiday classics on their 2019 Down Home Christmas Tour. The Oak Ridge Boys will perform over thirty-one concerts and are set to kick-off on November 13th in Branson, Missouri, playing in 28 cities and 14 states across the U.S. In conjunction with the tour, the Oaks’ latest Christmas album, Down Home Christmas, produced by Dave Cobb, will be released by Lightning Rod Records/Thirty Tigers on October 25, 2019.

Each year The Oak Ridge Boys travel all over the United States spreading Christmas cheer by performing Christmas classics, new favorites and many of the hits that shaped the career of this legendary group. The Oak Ridge Boys’ set list will take audiences on a hit-filled musical journey of holiday cheer from the group’s seven best-selling Christmas albums, along with songs from the new Down Home Christmas Album, which includes standards such as “Amazing Grace” and “Silent Night,” but also new favorites such as “Don’t Go Pullin’ On Santa Claus Beard” written by Americana hit-maker Anderson East and “South Alabama Christmas,” written by Jamey Johnson.

“Down Home Christmas began much like the other seven Christmas albums we have recorded. But things changed. Most of the songs I had collected were put on the shelf, and we started looking for songs that addressed specific subjects related to Christmas,” says The Oaks’ Duane Allen. “Dave Cobb was the producer/coach/motivator for this project. He encouraged us to dig a little deeper into our souls, to capture the magic of each song. With very simple instrumentation, the four Oak Ridge Boys’ voices are out front, and in your face, with the awesome, huge sound of RCA Studio A wrapped around, but not over-powering it.”

“Down Home Christmas is a project that we are happy to share with the world and, rest assured, you will hear these songs on our upcoming 30th annual Christmas tour,” says Joe Bonsall. “The instrumentation is sparse, yet incredibly put together, and the vocals are rich and vibrant. Many of the songs were freshly written by a stable of Nashville’s top songwriters.”

Down Home Christmas marks the Oaks’ 30th annual Christmas tour, eighth Christmas album, and third album collaboration with producer Dave Cobb.

Track Listing:

1. The Family Piano (Aaron Raitiere)

2. Angels (Aaron Raitiere)

3. Bring Daddy Home For Christmas (Channing Wilson, Aaron Raitiere)

4. Reindeer On The Roof (Jake Mitchell, Aaron Raitiere)

5. Silent Night (Franz Xaver Gruber, Joseph Mohr)

6. Hallelujah Emmanuel (Robert Jason, Paul Bradley Jr.)

7. Down Home Christmas (Mando Saenz, Aaron Raitiere)

8. South Alabama Christmas (Jamey Johnson)

9. Don’t Go Pullin’ On Santa Claus’ Beard (Anderson East, Aaron Raitiere)

10. Amazing Grace (John Newton)

The group—Joe Bonsall, Duane Allen, William Lee Golden and Richard Sterban—are best known for their iconic and multi-platinum hit “Elvira,” along with other chart-toppers like “Bobbie Sue,” “Thank God For Kids,” “Y’All Come Back Saloon,” and “American Made.” The Oak Ridge Boys have achieved a decorated career, winning five GRAMMY® Awards, multiple CMA, ACM and Dove Awards for their crossover brand of pop, country and gospel music that spans multiple generations. The Oak Ridge Boys became members of the Grand Ole Opry in 2011 and achieved arguably country music’s highest honor in October 2015 when they were inducted into the Country Music Hall Of Fame.

Oak Ridge Boys Down Home Christmas Tour:

NOV 13 -The Mansion Theatre / Branson, Mo.

NOV 14 – The Mansion Theatre / Branson, Mo.

NOV 15 – Orpheum Theatre / Sioux Falls, Iowa

NOV 16 – Deadwood Mountain Grand Hotel / Deadwood, S.D.

NOV 17 – Aberdeen Civic Arena / Aberdeen, S.D.

NOV 18 – Wild Rose Casino & Resort / Jefferson, Iowa

NOV 19 – Hartman Arena / Park City, Kan.

NOV 20 – The Mansion Theatre / Branson, Mo.

NOV 21 – The Mansion Theatre / Branson, Mo.

NOV 22 – Peoria Civic Center Theater / Peoria, Ill.

NOV 23 – The Vern Riffe Center For The Arts / Portsmouth, Ohio

NOV 24 – River City Casino / St. Louis, Mo.

NOV 30 – Memorial Hall / Independence, Kan.

DEC 01 – McCain Auditorium / Manhattan, Kan.

DEC 04 – UMBC Events Center / Baltimore, Md.

DEC 05 – Riviera Theatre / N. Tonawanda, N.Y.

DEC 06 – Palace Theatre / Greensburg, Pa.

DEC 07 – Roland E. Powell Convention Center / Ocean City, Md.

DEC 11 – Paramount Theater / Anderson, Ind.

DEC 14 – Honeywell Center / Wabash, Ind.

DEC 15 – Renfro Valley Entertainment Center / Renfro Valley, Ky.

DEC 18 – Mayo Civic Center Presentation / Rochester, Minn

DEC 19 – Five Flags Center / Dubuque, Iowa

DEC 20 – Shooting Star Casino Hotel / Mahnomen, Minn.

DEC 21 – Crystal Grand Music Theatre / Wisconsin Dells, Wis.

DEC 22 – Rialto Square Theatre / Joliet, Ill.

For entire tour schedule, please click here.

About The Oak Ridge Boys:

The Oak Ridge Boys, who have sold over 41 million units worldwide, are synonymous with “America, apple pie, baseball, pop, rock, gospel and country music.” In addition to their awards and accolades in the country and pop music fields, they have garnered five GRAMMY® Awards and nine GMA DOVE Awards as well as the Mainstream Artist of the Year Award at the ICM Awards. The group—Joe Bonsall, Duane Allen, William Lee Golden, and Richard Sterban—have earned prestigious membership in the Country Music Hall of Fame (2015 Inductees) and Grand Ole Opry, and are known worldwide as one of recording history’s most extraordinary musical successes. They have charted single after single and album after album, celebrating one double-platinum album and one double-platinum single and more than 30 Top 10 hits, including No. 1 chart-toppers “Elvira,” “Bobbie Sue,” “Thank God For Kids,” “American Made,” “Y’All Come Back Saloon,” among dozens more. For more information and to view upcoming tour dates for The Oak Ridge Boys, please visit oakridgeboys.com.

# # #