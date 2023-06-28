The Nettes Release Heartfelt Debut Single “The Loudest Voice”

The Nettes’ debut single “The Loudest Voice” explores the weight of isolation and self-doubt, is available now on all major music streaming platforms.

The Nettes features three distinct songwriters who all bring their individual styles and compositions to the group.

“The Loudest Voice” is a moving and thought-provoking song that delves deep into the silence of loneliness. With haunting vocals and raw lyrics, the track showcases the band’s talent for creating emotionally charged music that connects with listeners on a personal level.

“The Loudest Voice is about the power of loneliness”, says songwriter Sonya Major. With lyrics such as “Silence is the loudest voice” and “We never listened till we missed it”, the song is a universal anthem of longing and self reflection.

The Nettes is a harmony-infused Americana trio based in Chicago featuring songwriters Alex Fiolek, Kristina Cottone, and Sonya Major. Mostly acoustic, the group fuses soaring melodies, compelling lyricism, and tasteful instrumentation.

