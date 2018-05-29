The Music Industry Mourns The Loss Of Russ Regan

RussRegan2018.jpg

Russ Regan, R.I.P.

ALL ACCESS is deeply saddened to report the loss of Music Industry veteran RUSS REGAN this past SUNDAY (5/27), at the age of 89, following a period of declining health. RUSS was staying with his daughter RACHAEL in PALM DESERT, CA when he passed on.

With over 30 years in the music business, REGAN played a huge role in the lives and careers of ELTON JOHN, NEIL DIAMOND, BARRY WHITE, AND OLIVIA NEWTON-JOHN, THE MARVELETTES, THE SUPREMES, SMOKEY ROBINSON & THE MIRACLES as well as MARVIN GAYE.

REGAN was President at 20TH CENTURY RECORDS, and held executive positions at UNI RECORDS, a division of MCA INC., and POLYGRAM RECORDS, among many others.

ALL ACCESS Pres./Publisher JOEL DENVER added, “RUSS was one of the wisest and kindest music execs ever … he earned the love and respect of many recording stars and luminaries in the music and entertainment business. He will be missed by so many, including me.”

Shown below (l-r) are many of RUSS’ friends: RICK FRIO, JON SCOTT, PAT PIPOLO, BILL PFORDRESHER, RUSS REGAN, JOEL NEWMAN, RIP PELLEY.

 