“The Muppet Show” With Special Guest Crystal Gayle Available to Stream February 19 Only On Disney+

The long wait for Muppet fans is almost over! “The Muppet Show,” Jim Henson’s iconic variety series that started it all, will begin streaming Friday, February 19 exclusively on Disney+. In addition for the first three seasons, fans will be able to enjoy seasons 4 and 5, which have never previously been released on home entertainment.

Originally premiering in 1976, some of Hollywood’s brightest stars stopped by “The Muppet Show” for unforgettable comedy and chaos including Crystal Gayle, Steve Martin, Elton John, Liza Minnelli, Alice Cooper, Julie Andrews, Bernadette Peters, Diana Ross, Gladys Knight, Gene Kelly, and Mark Hammill.

“I loved taping The Muppet Show in London. Jim Henson, Frank Oz, and all the Muppets made me feel like a part of their family,” says Crystal Gayle.

“It’s going to be great to welcome back longtime fans, and to give a new generation of fans a chance to see how we got our start, how Miss Piggy became a star and so much more,” said Kermit the Frog. “Today, I’m proud to say: ‘It’s time to play the music, light the lights and meet the Muppets on Disney Plus tonight!’ And as for Statler and Waldorf, the two old guys in the balcony, I can only add: ‘Sorry, guys, but… here we go again.”

With all five seasons of “The Muppet Show,” Muppet favorites like “Muppet Treasure Island” celebrating its 25th anniversary in February, and new hits like “Muppets Now,” Disney+ is now the most sensational, inspirational, celebrational, Muppetational streaming service on Earth. To stream The Muppets Collection, visit www.disneyplus.com.

