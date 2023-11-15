The Move to All-Christmas Formats is in Full Swing

The Christmas flips have begun with WRXS-FM (Pure Oldies 106.9) in Milwaukee flipping to all Holiday music during WRXS-mas. Listeners will hear the songs and Christmas carols they remember from their childhood, with classics by Bing Crosby, Elvis Presley, Frank Sinatra, Perry Como, Dean Martin, and so more, airing non-stop, every day through Christmas Day and beyond.

Also switching to Christmas formats at WMSX (The New 96.1) in Buffalo, KWPK (The Peak 104.1) in Bend OR, WMXL (Mix 94.5) in Lexington KY and WMGA (97.9 The River) in Huntington WV. KOSI in Denver with switch to non-stop Christmas music for the 22nd year on Thursday, November 16, at 5pm.