The Modbeats Release Anthemic New Single “Hold Me Roll Me”

New Jersey’s own The Modbeats are shaking up the scene with their newest single, “Hold Me Roll Me.” A glam-soaked, garage-rock banger, it blends the swagger of ‘60s rock with the urgency of the present moment. Full of jangly guitars, stomping grooves, and a rebellious spirit, the track is a rallying cry to live loudly, love fiercely, and dance like there’s no tomorrow. “Hold Me Roll Me” is available to download on all streaming platforms.

Musically, the track bursts with color, opening with a stomping groove and crunchy guitars before blooming into a swirling mix of harmonies, tambourine hits, and bold keys. It’s equal parts danceable and defiant, channeling free-spirited energy while maintaining the unpolished rawness that defines The Modbeats’ sound. The production is intentionally gritty and garagey, capturing the feeling of a band playing loud in a sweaty club, fully in their element. This anthem is a whirlwind of classic rock textures and genre-defying flair. The band layers a shimmering glockenspiel, performed by frontman Philip Dunn, over chugging guitar rhythms, tambourines over pounding drums, creating a vintage-but-fresh atmosphere that’s both chaotic and full of charm. There’s a deliberate grit in the mix, the kind that feels sweaty, human, and real. From the opening chords, the song barrels forward with the confidence of a band that knows exactly who they are and what they stand for. Lyrically, the track is both a personal declaration and a universal cry. It’s about not waiting around for permission to feel things deeply. It’s about confronting disillusionment, finding meaning in music, and clinging to joy when everything else feels fragile. The band puts it best themselves: “[Hold Me Roll Me] is an acknowledgment of the passing of time and a longing lament for rock ‘n’ roll as we once knew it… In the meantime, we will keep on keeping on, rocking and dancing into the night… no matter what. Someone or something will hold us and roll us till the day we die.”

The Modbeats are a dynamic four-piece band composed of Philip Dunn (vocals, guitar), Scott Matison (bass), Fizz (drums), and Joe Mandia (guitar), revitalizing classic rock with a fresh fusion of surf, jangle-pop, blues, rockabilly, and psychedelic influences. Formed in 2023, they quickly made waves with their debut single, “Ballad of a Starving Artist,” which earned recognition on WXPN’s Power Pop Extravaganza. Since then, their unique sound has captured the attention of major press outlets, including the Philadelphia Inquirer, Rock at Night, Grimy Goods, and Powerpopaholic. The Modbeats were also honored with a spot on Music Connection’s prestigious Hot 100 Live Unsigned Artists and Bands of 2024 list.

If you’ve ever loved a guitar solo, danced alone in your room, or craved a song that sounds like a time machine, this one’s for you. With this new release, The Modbeats double down on their mission to revive and reinvent the spirit of rock ‘n’ roll. “Hold Me Roll Me” is loud, loose, and exactly what rock should feel like. Follow The Modbeats on Instagram @themodbeats and keep up with their future music on their website at TheModbeats.com.