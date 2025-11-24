The Modbeats Push the Boundaries of Defiance, Escapism, and Rock ’n’ Roll on New Single “Midnight Train”

A jarring anthem of freedom and magnificence, “Midnight Train” marks the first new music from The Modbeats since their debut album Ballad of a Starving Artist. Already a fan favorite of their live shows, the track bursts with raw energy, intensity, and lyrics that cut straight to the core. Propelled by driving rhythms, “Midnight Train” is both an outward escape into the night and an inward dive into the mind. The single is now available on all major streaming platforms.

Fresh off the heels of their first album, The Modbeats waste no time delivering an electric new era of escapism and resistance through rock ’n’ roll. “Midnight Train” continues the themes of Ballad of a Starving Artist—endurance through troubled times, the allure of far-off destinations, and the refusal to be confined. Long a staple of their live sets, the song finally arrives in recorded form as a preview of the rawer, more collaborative direction their forthcoming second album will take. Written and composed by lead singer Philip Dunn, the song urges listeners to live fully in the present: “Climb aboard the midnight train to freedom / To call on the farthest depths of your mind.” Unlike the carefully produced approach of their debut, the track captures the entire band: Dunn (vocals/guitar), Joe Mandia (guitar), Scott Matison (bass), and Fizz (drums), recorded live in the studio. The result is a grittier, more aggressive sound that mirrors the intensity of their stage performances since their debut. “When The Modbeats launched in 2024, we envisioned this project as likely one album. However, the support and encouragement we have received from fans, press, gigging, and radio has been tremendous and spurred us on,” Dunn reflects. “As it concerns ‘Midnight Train,’ we will let others determine what influences they might hear in the song. I typically like to just let the music speak for itself!”

What began as Philip Dunn’s experiment in blending British Invasion blues, surf, and rock influences quickly grew into a full band with Fizz, Scott Matison, and Joe Mandia. Their debut, Ballad of a Starving Artist, introduced a blend of retro spirit and modern grit, earning national radio rotation, praise in notable publications like The Big Takeover, Shindig!, WXPN, and Earmilk, and hundreds of thousands of streams. Coupled with a reputation for high-energy shows, The Modbeats have carved out a modern lane for rock ’n’ roll.

With its combination of rebellion, reverie, and power, “Midnight Train” establishes the next chapter for The Modbeats, one that carries the fire of their debut into a bold and unflinching future. Follow The Modbeats’ journey at TheModbeats.com or on Instagram @TheModbeats.