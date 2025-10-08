The Modbeats Chronicle Rebellion, Nostalgia, and Rock ’n’ Roll Survival on Debut Album Ballad of a Starving Artist

A love letter to the golden age of rock and roll and a candid reflection on modern life, Ballad of a Starving Artist marks the debut LP from fast-rising New Jersey band The Modbeats. Drawing from a vibrant mix of surf rock, power pop, blues, psychedelia, and rockabilly, the album captures The Modbeats’ ability to channel timeless influences into something bold, fresh, and unmistakably their own. Ballad of a Starving Artist is now available on all major streaming platforms and vinyl via Mayleen Records.

What began in 2023 as a modest plan to record two or three original songs quickly evolved into a full-fledged band and concept album. Written and composed by frontman Philip Dunn, the record was shaped around the titular track, originally inspired by a friend pursuing a career in film in Los Angeles, and grew into something far more expansive. “A kind of defiance in the face of so many obstacles—creative, personal, societal—became the heartbeat of the album. And the more I listened back, the more I found myself in these songs too.” From the jangly heartbreak of “Fairweather Friends” to the stomping glam of “Hold Me Roll Me” and the philosophical haze of “The Passers-Bye,” Ballad of a Starving Artist threads together stories of hope, disillusionment, youthful escape, and artistic identity. The track “Frankie,” a cinematic rock ’n’ roll joyride drenched in retro surf energy, serves as the final single before the album’s release and captures the carefree rebellion that underscores much of the band’s sound. Meanwhile, “The Setting Sons” offers Eastern-tinged textures and a power-pop punch, evoking icons like Jeff Beck and The Jam while reflecting on the madness of modernity. Driven by a central question: Is there still room for real music and great art in today’s world? The record offers no easy answers. Instead, it invites listeners to dance, question, and feel something real. “In the lateness of the hour, some still yearn for the pure sonic bliss of rock n roll,” Dunn muses. “We’re just here to turn it up loud and pose the questions.”

Throughout the album, Dunn is joined by Joe Mandia (guitar), Scott Matison (bass), and Fizz (drums), a lineup that channels the rawness of early garage bands with the colorful complexity of classic British invasion rock. The group recorded the album at Lake House Studio in Asbury Park, NJ, with engineering by Nick Semanchik and guest features by Bryan Haring of The Gaslight Anthem. The band notes that while the songs can be played in any order, the album was designed with vinyl in mind, a nod to the analog warmth and storytelling arc of classic LPs.

With its raw heart and retro soul, Ballad of a Starving Artist is both a celebration and a survival strategy, an album for anyone who’s ever loved too loudly, questioned too deeply, or danced too hard in a dark room. Ballad of a Starving Artist is now available to stream and download on all platforms, with vinyl editions available to purchase via The Modbeats’ Bandcamp and Mayleen Records. To keep up with The Modbeats, follow them on Instagram @TheModbeats and visit TheModbeats.com for tour dates, merch, and more.