The Mark Anthony Ensemble Makes Their Television Debut On Fox

Iron Gate recording artist, Mark Anthony with The Mark Anthony Ensemble recently made their television debut performing their recent singles “Take Me Down Slow” and “For You,” written by Mark on WSMV’s Today In Nashville. Offering a modern sound with a 90s country edge, the group brought viewers a high-energy, entertaining live performance that has never been captured before. In addition, Mark Anthony recently sat down with Fox 17’s Rock & Review with Eric Dahl and Chattanooga’s WTVC Chattanooga’s The Daily Refresh with Sierra Waggoner for in-depth interviews which not only discussed the current singles but Mark Anthony’s music career as well.

To view The Mark Anthony Ensemble’s performances on WSMV’s Today In Nashville of “Take Me Down Slow” visit HERE and “For You,” visit HERE.

To view The Mark Anthony Ensemble’s interview with Eric Dahl’s Rock & Review on Nashville’s Fox 17, visit HERE.

To view The Mark Anthony Ensemble’s interview with WTVC Chattanooga’s The Daily Refresh, visit HERE.

“As an independent recording artist relying on my music to be played on the streaming platforms, opportunities for notoriety and exposure in the Greater Nashville market is rare and hard to come by,” shares Mark Anthony. “I am honored & blessed to start 2023 with three television shows in January. First off, my sincere thanks to the host, Eric Dahl for featuring me as his musical guest on Fox 17’s Rock & Review show, to WSMV’s Today In Nashville for asking me to perform live on their show, and to WTVC’s The Daily Refresh for the wonderful interview!”

Over the last several months, The Mark Anthony Ensemble has consistently released new music, paving the way to their most recent single, “The Mystery.” This was their first contemporary Christian song, but the timing couldn’t have been better during the holiday season. “The Mystery,” “For You,” and “Take Me Down Slow” are available on all streaming platforms and on their website, markanthonyartist.com.

To purchase or stream “Take Me Down Slow” visit HERE.

To purchase or stream “For You,” visit HERE.

To purchase or stream “The Mystery,” visit HERE.

About The Mark Anthony Ensemble:

Originally from the Northeast, born & raised in CT, Mark got his start in Acoustic music while attending the University of Connecticut where he majored in Psychology & minored in Music. Upon graduation, Mark toured New England for several years with an Acoustic trio called “On The Road Again”, culminating in a six-week Tour in the U.S. Virgin Islands. He returned home to play in several Rock bands until he discovered the new Country styles of the 80s, moved to Nashville as an aspiring country music artist, and began to focus on his songwriting ability. In 2019, Mark decided to form an all-original group, The Mark Anthony Ensemble, and in 2021 signed with Iron Gate Records in Nashville as a recording artist. Mark is a BMI Singer/Songwriter, Actor, and has appeared on Discovery Television.