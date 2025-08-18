The Malpass Brothers Receive Prestigious Josie Music Award Nominations, Plus The Tex Ritter Award

When it comes to holding an audience’s attention, The Malpass Brothers always have more than a few tricks of up the sleeves of their Nudie Suits. They electrify the stage with their showy outfits, superb musicianship, and the kind of light-hearted banter and antics that only blood brothers could get away with.

It’s those brotherly antics that helped net them nominations in two coveted categories for the 2025 Josie Awards: Duo/Group Entertainer of the Year and Television Show of the Year, for their acclaimed The Malpass Brothers Show on the RFD Network. Additionally, it has been announced that The Malpass Brothers will receive a very special honor, The Tex Ritter Award.

According to the Josie Music Award organizers, The Tex Ritter Award celebrates an independent music artist, duo, or group who fearlessly carries the torch in celebration of Traditional Country music. Inspired by the legendary Tex Ritter—a true pioneer whose authentic sound and enduring spirit helped define classic country music—this award highlights an artist who not only delivers soul-stirring performances but also champions the legacy of this musical heritage. The recipient of the Tex Ritter Award exemplifies the passion and dedication necessary to keep the essence of Traditional Country music alive. Their work resonates with fans old and new, bridging the gap between the timeless sounds of yesteryear and today’s independent music scene. The Tex Ritter Award is a tribute to artistry that honors the past, enriches the present, and inspires the future of Traditional Country music.”

The Malpass Brothers are celebrating their 20th year of entertainment with their current, Road of Memories Tour, having launched their career with the legendary Merle Haggard.

We are so honored and humbled to be chosen for this special award and these nominations,” Chris Malpass says.

“We love what we do,” Taylor adds. “To get this kind of appreciation for doing something you love makes these honors even more special.”

The Entertainer of the Year award centers on an artist’s live – and recorded performances. Nominees have a proven ability to command audience attention, connect and interact with the audience. Winners of this award must also have demonstrated proven leadership, and ethical business acumen, qualities The Malpass Brothers take seriously.

Just wrapping its second season, The Malpass Brothers Show on the RFD-TV Network is already recognized this the nomination for Television Show of the Year.

The 2025 Josie Awards Ceremony is Sunday, November 2nd, at Nashville’s famed Grand Ole Opry House. The show celebrates independent musicians and industry professionals with live performances, networking opportunities, and – of course – the award presentations. Tickets are available now.

“The old saying, ‘Do something you love and you’ll never work a day in your life’ – – well, it’s still work,” Taylor says, “but we love it.”

ABOUT THE MALPASS BROTHERS:

It was a transformative moment when two young brothers discovered their grandfather’s LP collection. Drawn like a moth to a flame, the classic-filled treasure trove from the golden era of traditional country music gathered little dust in the Malpass household. Chris and Taylor studied the brother-harmony bluegrass duos of Jim & Jesse, the Louvin and Wilburn Brothers and bathed in the sounds of Hank Williams, Lefty Frizzell, Charlie Pride, and Merle Haggard. As they developed their own style, Chris and Taylor have stayed true to the soul of this bygone era.

Best known as modern-day troubadours who carry the torch for traditional country music, The Malpass Brothers began singing and playing together professionally at a very young age. While Taylor finished high school, Chris began honing his songwriting skills, and working with steel guitar legend, Don Helms—an original member of the Drifting Cowboys. A few years later, he found himself on Merle Haggard’s bus, singing and performing for Merle on his Martin guitar. Taylor, in the meantime, played lead guitar in a local band, and upon graduation, flew out to Redding, CA to join his brother as the opening act for Merle Haggard for the next seven years.

In 2011, Haggard produced The Malpass Brothers‘ debut album, Memory That Bad on Hag Records. The title track hit number 6 on the CMT Pure Country 12-Pack Countdown and remained in the charts for several weeks. In 2015, Bluegrass Hall of Fame inductee, Doyle Lawson picked up the gauntlet and produced their sophomore, self-titled album on Organic Records, and in 2017, The Malpass Brothers released a live album, Live at the Paramount, which captures the energy and excitement of their highly polished, traditional country music show.

However, their latest album, Lonely Street (released May 12, 2023), also produced by Lawson alongside Ben Isaacs (of the multi-Dove Award-winning/Grammy nominated group The Isaacs), may be their strongest project to date. Notably engineered by the late Grammy Award-winning Mark Capps under the oversight of Executive Producer and longstanding Malpass manager, Dan Mann, this 12-song album teems with brand new, traditional country music that sounds as if it were curated from a 50s/60s/70s smoke-filled, classic country jukebox. Chris Malpass wrote the majority of the songs, including co-writes by Dickey Lee, Shawn Camp, Conrad Fisher and Taylor Dunn. The album also includes cover nods like “Love Slips Away” by Merle Haggard and Jeannie Seely’s “We Don’t.”

The brothers are set to release a Gospel project, produced by Ben Isaacs, on Gaither Music.