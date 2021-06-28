The Lovers Explore Self-Discovery With New EP ‘Lite Brite’

A few years after meeting at a writer’s night in Franklin, TN, Amanda June and Cole Vosbury decided to join forces as “The Lovers” and are now releasing their second EP together, called Lite Brite. An organic writing and recording process in the pair’s home studio led to the creation of a rebirth, “a shedding of old to bring in something new.”

The EP kicks off with “New Moon,” a song that explores more than the start of a new lunar cycle; a song that speaks to new beginnings, rebirth, potential, to discovering and growing into your true self everyday – something that resonated with June and Vosbury as they were creating this sophomore EP. The duo’s voices mesh together, perhaps more seamlessly than ever, over synthpop production that stays true to the duo’s acoustic/folk roots. Lite Brite takes the listener through an honest and fulfilling journey of self-discovery and ends with “Moonstoned,” a joyful celebration of the true self that has been brought into the light over the course of the “inward journey” that was the creation and experience of this EP.

Lite Brite will be available to purchase exclusively through Bandcamp and iTunes, as Amanda June and Cole Vosbury take a stand against streaming platforms and the lack of transparency that makes it difficult for independent artists to make a livable wage off their records. The duo is excited for the world to hear Lite Brite and to connect directly with the fans that spend hours listening to their music.

Meet The Lovers – featuring Amanda June and Cole Vosbury. Two singer-songwriters who met by divine will at a writer’s night in Franklin, TN on the night of February 26, 2014. After Vosbury’s national success as a Top 5 finalist on season 5 of NBC’s The Voice, he was on and off the road touring state by state and brought Amanda June alongside to perform songs they had recently written together. They naturally became inseparable, sharing every stage together from there on out. The two decided to combine forces and a couple years later, they decided to put out music together as “The Lovers.” Inspired by the depth of the meaning behind The Lovers Tarot Card, you could say the birth of the creative pair was truly in the cards. “Together they are seamless, each artist’s voice complementing the other’s wonderfully with a magic that happens on and off stage.”