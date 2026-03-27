The Long Road Festival 2026 to feature Bailey Zimmerman, Emmylou Harris and more

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The Long Road Festival is set to make its highly anticipated return to Stanford Hall in Leicestershire, running from August 27–30, 2026.

Now in its seventh year, the event—widely regarded as the UK’s largest outdoor celebration of country, Americana, and roots music—has confirmed multi-platinum star Bailey Zimmerman as its Saturday night headliner. Zimmerman’s appearance will mark his first UK performance in more than two years, following a sold-out run of headline shows across the UK and Europe in 2024.

Festival co-founder Baylen Leonard shared, “Bailey Zimmerman is one of the most exciting live artists to emerge recently and we couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome him to The Long Road. With his trademark showmanship and immense singalong hits, his mainstage set is going to be one to remember. Bailey’s energy and TLR’s status as a must attend event for UK music fans is the perfect match!”

In addition, 14-time Grammy winner Emmylou Harris will wrap her lauded European Farewell Tour at the festival, with other newly announced artists including breakout Canadian country sensation Josh Ross, Americana legend Steve Earle, multiple GRAMMY-winning legend Jim Lauderdale, The Felice Brothers, Uncle Lucius, Striking Matches, Oliver Hazard, and folk band The 502s. Other names announced include Zandi Holup and Sarah Jane Scouten, Jason Scott & The High Heat and Horsebath, The Hanging Stars and Trevor Moss & Hannah-Lou.

Beyond the performances, attendees can expect a fully immersive country lifestyle experience. Highlights include American-style street food and BBQ, craft beer selections, the Lucky Dice Classic Car & Bike Show, line dancing sessions, campfire gatherings, vintage fairground rides, a dog show and pooch parade, family-friendly activities, and fan-favorite Country-oke.

For information, head to the event’s website.

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