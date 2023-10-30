The Last Beatles Song to Premiere on iHeartRadio

In conjunction with Thursday’s Apple Corps Ltd./Capitol/UMe announcement in London, iHeartMedia announced it will World Premiere across its broadcast stations nationwide the last Beatles song “Now And Then.” It’s written and sung by John Lennon, developed and worked on by Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr, and now finally finished by Paul and Ringo over four decades later. “Now And Then” will air on more than 740 iHeartRadio stations across the U.S. on November 2 at 10am ET.

The double A-side single pairs the last Beatles song with the first: the band’s 1962 debut UK single, “Love Me Do,” a truly fitting full-circle counterpart to “Now And Then.” Both songs are mixed in stereo and Dolby Atmos?, and the release features original cover art by renowned artist Ed Ruscha.

“Through the years, The Beatles have always counted on radio to connect with their fans,” said iHeartMedia Chief Programming Officer Tom Poleman. “We are proud that iHeart is part of this momentous release, sharing this special moment in music history from the world’s greatest band.”

Fans can tune-in to iHeartRadio Classic Rock, Classic Hits, CHR, Country, AC, Hot AC, News/Talk, Sports and more stations on November 2 at 10am ET to hear the last Beatles song “Now And Then.” iHeartRadio Classic Rock Stations will continue to broadcast the single every hour throughout the day.

“The Beatles changed music and global culture forever,” said iHeartMedia President of Entertainment Enterprises John Sykes. “It’s only fitting that we celebrate the last Beatles song release by sharing it with millions of fans simultaneously on the day it’s released.”