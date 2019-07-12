The KONGOS Brothers Return With New Single “Western Fog”

The KONGOS brothers have lived all around the world from Johannesburg, South Africa, to London, to Phoenix and now Los Angeles. Because of their years of travel, they have a profound ability to construct music that digs into the heart of human existence. Their music is the needle and their lyrics are the thread. Their new single, “Western Fog,” succeeds in continuing that legacy. With drums and bass that feel straight out of The Breakfast Club, and a guitar/vocal combo that emits refreshing, 90’s alternative air, “Western Fog” bridges two decades together in three and a half minutes. The single is now available worldwide on all digital platforms.

The KONGOS brothers all contribute to the songwriting process and take turns singing the lead vocals according to who wrote the song. The band’s latest single, written by Dylan Kongos, focuses on internal conflict. “‘Western Fog’ is about the unforgiving heaviness we feel at certain times in our lives,” Dylan explains. “Learning how to truly love and sharing that with someone in need, can lift us out of the mire.” “Western Fog” balances the vulnerability in its confessions with a buoyant tempo. Coming off of the January release of their album, 1929: Part 1, the KONGOS Brothers are not taking breaks; “Western Fog” is the first single off of 1929: Part 2.

The four KONGOS brothers had their first official show sixteen years ago in 2003, but have been playing together longer than they can remember. The brothers learned how to master several instruments at a young age from their father, John Kongos. Their years of practice, writing, and touring have led to a multi-platinum certification for their hit single, “Come With Me Now,” sync placements on commercial campaigns for HBO, CNN, ESPN, NFL, Universal Studios, Samsung Galaxy, American Idol, MTV Movie Awards, and PlayStation 4, appearances on Late Night With Seth Myers, Jimmy Kimmel LIVE!,and The Today Show, and press in major publications like Rolling Stone, USA Today and more.

“Western Fog” is the first single off of the KONGOS brothers upcoming album, 1929: Part 2, due out on October 1st. Complementing the album release will be a fall tour that kicks off on the same day in Tulsa, OK with supporting act, Fitness. Tour dates and tickets are available at KONGOS.com/shows. “Western Fog” is available to stream and download on all digital platforms. Keep up with the band by visiting KONGOS.com.