The Kongos Brothers Return With New Record 1929: Part 2

The KONGOS Brothers are back with the second record in their trilogy, 1929: Part 2. The impressive full-length album is packed with the same kind of catchy lyrics, complex melodies and top-notch musicianship that listeners heard on Part 1, released in January. Few artists can boast the level of success that KONGOS have found in the last few years. From their certified double multi-platinum single, “Come With Me Now,” to their multiple alternative hits and nearly 1.3 million monthly Spotify streams, KONGOS has had an incredible career thus far. 1929: Part 2 is available now for download and streaming across all digital media platforms worldwide.

Recorded at Tokoloshe Studios in Los Angeles, the band took a new approach to releasing their latest album. “After looking at streaming analytics, we realized that the entire system has never been more geared toward individual tracks,” explains Johnny Kongos. “It didn’t make sense to release an album all at once and have the majority of the songs overlooked by the ‘algorithm overlords.’ We wanted each song to be featured in some way, so we decided to release one single at a time, finally culminating in the full album.” This release plan allowed the band to connect with their fans each week. It also gave the tracks their own time to shine, including fan favorites such as “Western Fog,” the album’s lead single that focuses on internal conflict, “Fools,” a track about combating your fears, the electric pulsating song, “Push,” and their unreleased catchy, rock single, “In My Chest.” The KONGOS brothers all contribute to the songwriting process, taking turns singing the lead vocals in accordance with who wrote the song. “1929: Part 2 for us is an exciting cross section of the direction that each individual member is taking, as well as the band as a whole.”

The four KONGOS brothers – Johnny, Jesse, Dylan, and Danny – had their first official show sixteen years ago in 2003, but have been playing together longer than they can remember. The brothers learned how to master several instruments at a young age from their father, John Kongos and have lived all around the world from Johannesburg, South Africa, to London, to Phoenix, and now Los Angeles. Their years of practice, writing, and touring have led to a multi-platinum certification for their hit single, “Come With Me Now,” sync placements on commercial campaigns for HBO, CNN, ESPN, NFL, Universal Studios, Samsung Galaxy, American Idol, MTV Movie Awards, and PlayStation 4, appearances on Late Night With Seth Myers, Jimmy Kimmel LIVE!, and The Today Show, and press in major publications like Rolling Stone, USA Today and more.

1929: Part 2 is the second installment of a three-album trilogy. Early versions of the songs can be heard in the band’s 8-part docuseries about life on the road, Bus Call, available on Amazon Prime. In support of the record, KONGOS have embarked on a fall tour with supporting acts, Fitness (the electro-pop duo featuring ex-members of AWOLNATION and Eve 6) and YIP YOPS. Tour dates and tickets are available at KONGOS.com/shows. 1929: Part 2 is now available to download and stream across all digital media platforms worldwide. Keep up with the band by visiting KONGOS.com.