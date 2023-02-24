The Kody Norris Show Wins Entertainer of the Year and Instrumental Group of the Year At 2023 SPBGMA Awards

Award-winning country & bluegrass group, The Kody Norris Show took bluegrass by storm with FOUR wins at this year’s SPBGMA Awards. In 2022, the band was named Entertainer of the Year and Mary Rachel Nalley-Norris won Fiddler of the Year. For this year’s honors, they won in all four nominated categories including:

Entertainer of the Year / The Kody Norris Show

Instrumental Group of the Year / The Kody Norris Show

Guitar Performer of the Year / Kody Norris

Fiddle Performer of the Year / Mary Rachel Nalley-Norris

“I have to say that Saturday night was an epic night for TKNS. Being seated in an Awards show ballroom surrounded by your peers, heroes, and fans is definitely exciting, to say the least. To even receive the nominations is so humbling as many of the finalists have been my heroes since I was a child. Seeing our name on the big screen with such noteworthy folks still just leaves me in awe,” shares Kody Norris.

“We were all in complete amazement each time the envelopes were opened to reveal we had won. Winning last year was really something but to win for a second time honestly left me speechless and in tears. I am so proud of my band and of Mary Rachel for all their hard work and dedication to help me consistently deliver a quality performance each and every time we hit the stage. Seeing them receive recognition like this would definitely put any boss man over the moon for his crew.”

“I honestly can not believe that I was blessed with the title of SPBGMA Fiddle Player of the Year once again,” shares Mary Rachel Nalley-Norris. “I love what I do, appreciate each and every one of you, and look forward to a great year on the road with my husband and best friends. I’m humbled and very honored! Thank you so much!”

The band recently released their newest single, “I Call Her Sunshine.”. Premiered digitally by Cowboys & Indians, “I Call Her Sunshine” is a true “love at first sight” tune that paints the picture of a lonesome traveler who meets the girl of his dreams and will spend the rest of his life trying to find her once again. As seen in the music video, the outcome has a happy ending, and with banjo ace Josiah Tyree taking the lead in a true, traditional bluegrass fashion, The Kody Norris Show proves once again why they are becoming a leading name in the bluegrass world. “I Call Her Sunshine” also made its television premiere with Heartland’s Country Music Today.

To view Cowboys & Indians’ online premiere of “I Call Her Sunshine” music video, visit HERE.

Purchase/Stream: rebel-records.lnk.to/I-Call-Her-Sunshine

The Kody Norris Show has performed in forty-eight states, at the Smithsonian and the Kennedy Center, and has received multiple IBMA & SPBGMA nominations and wins. The Kody Norris Show continues to be heard on bluegrass radio throughout the country, and their single “Mountain Rosalie” can also be heard on SiriusXM’s Bluegrass Junction on Channel 62 they will be hosting the world-famous Midnite Jamboree on February 18 in front of a live audience. The episode will air at 12 AM CT on February 25 on 650 AM WSM and around the world at WSMOnline.com. To keep up with The Kody Norris Show dates and appearances, visit TheKodyNorrisShow.com.

Upcoming Tour Dates:

MAR 03 – Jettie Baker Center / Clintwood, Va.

MAR 04 – Cabin Fever Pickin’ Party / Virginia Beach, Va.

MAR 11 – John Knox Village / Pompano Beach, Fla.

MAR 12 – John Knox Village / Pompano Beach, Fla.

MAR 16 – Withlacoochee Bluegrass Festival / Dunnellon, Fla.

MAR 17 – Van Zandt County Bluegrass Festival / Canton, Texas

MAR 18 – Van Zandt County Bluegrass Festival / Canton, Texas

MAR 25 – Lucketts School Bluegrass Concert Series / Leesburg, Va.

MAR 26 – Burn’t Ordinary Bluegrass Concert Series / Toano, Va.

MAR 31 – The Station Inn / Nashville, Tenn.

APR 01 – Bristol Spring Bluegrass Festival / Bristol, Va.

APR 15 – Las Vegas Bluegrass Festival / Las Vegas, Nev.

APR 22 – Durango Meltdown / Durango, Colo.

APR 23 – Durango Meltdown / Durango, Colo.

MAY 05 – Holiday Hills Bluegrass Festival / Laurel Hill, Fla.

MAY 12 – Grattoes Bluegrass Festival / Grattoes, Va.

MAY 13 – Heritage Hall: The Kody Norris Homecoming Show / Mountain City, Tenn.

MAY 26 – Dr. Ralph Stanley Hills of Home Festival / Coeburn, Va.

MAY 27 – Tony Rice Memorial Bluegrass Festival / Camp Springs, N.C.

JUN 03 – NEPA Bluegrass Festival / Tunkhannock, Pa.

JUN 04 – West Kortright Center / East Meredith, N.Y.

JUN 08 – Westport Folk & Bluegrass Festival / Westport, Ireland

JUN 09 – Westport Folk & Bluegrass Festival / Westport, Ireland

JUN 10 – Westport Folk & Bluegrass Festival / Westport, Ireland

JUN 16 – Father’s Day Festival / Grass Valley, Calif.

JUN 17 – Father’s Day Festival / Grass Valley, Calif.

JUN 23 – Charlotte Bluegrass Festival / Charlotte, Mich.

JUN 24 – Charlotte Bluegrass Festival / Charlotte, Mich.

JUN 28 – Remington Ryde Bluegrass Festival / Centre Hall, Pa.

JUL 01 – Blue Ridge Music Center / Galax, Va.

JUL 06 – Starvy Creek Bluegrass Festival / Conway, Mo.

JUL 07 – Starvy Creek Bluegrass Festival / Conway, Mo.

JUL 29 – Backbone Bluegrass Festival / Strawberry Point, Iowa

AUG 04 – Appalachian Fiddle & Bluegrass Festival / Wind Gap, Pa.

AUG 12 – Bluegrass In The Park / Henderson, Ky.

AUG 19 – LarryFest / La Farge, Wis.

AUG 23 – Gypsy Hill Park Bluegrass Series / Staunton, Va.

AUG 24 – Georgia Mountain Fair / Hiawassee, Ga.

AUG 25 – Pickin’ In The Pasture / Lodi Center, N.Y.

AUG 26 – Blistered Fingers Bluegrass Festival / Litchfield Plains, Maine

SEP 08 – Jerusalem Ridge Bluegrass Celebration / Beaver Dam, Ky.

SEP 09 – Cameron Bluegrass Festival / Cameron, Wis.

SEP 10 – East Troy Bluegrass Festival / East Troy, Wis.

SEP 14 – Dumplin Valley Bluegrass Festival / Kodak, Tenn.

SEP 15 – Blazin’ Bluegrass Festival / Whitley City, Ky.

SEP 16 – Mohican Bluegrass Festival / Glenmont, Ohio

SEP 22 – Upperco Music Festival / Upperco, Md.

SEP 23 – Upperco Music Festival / Upperco, Md.

SEP 26 – International Bluegrass Music Association / Raleigh, N.C.

SEP 27 – International Bluegrass Music Association / Raleigh, N.C.

SEP 28 – International Bluegrass Music Association / Raleigh, N.C.

SEP 29 – International Bluegrass Music Association / Raleigh, N.C.

SEP 30 – Oakdale Fall Jamboree / Glen Roase, Texas

OCT 06 – Big Ben Bluegrass Festival / Alpine, Texas

OCT 07 – Big Ben Bluegrass Festival / Alpine, Texas

OCT 14 – Lester Flatt Celebration / Sparta, Tenn.

OCT 20 – Outer Banks Music Festival / Outer Banks, N.C.

OCT 21 – Private Event / Roseland, Va.

NOV 10 – Mountain Grass Festival / Beechworth, Victoria, Australia

NOV 11 – Mountain Grass Festival / Beechworth, Victoria, Australia

NOV 12 – Mountain Grass Festival / Beechworth, Victoria, Australia

NOV 18 – Christmas In The Smokies / Gatlinburg, Tenn.

About The Kody Norris Show:

The Kody Norris Show is continuing the path of bringing bluegrass music to both core fans of the genre and new audiences. They are a youthful voice in bluegrass music, and insiders have awarded them multiple IBMA & SPBGMA Nominations and wins in 2022 for Entertainer of the Year and Fiddler of the Year for Mary Rachel Nalley-Norris. The Kody Norris Show’s album ‘All Suited Up‘ (2021) charted at #7 on the Billboard charts.

Produced by Darin Aldridge, “Mountain Rosalie”, The Kody Norris Show’s new single is part of a release plan for 2023 aimed at connecting with existing audiences and engaging new fans through constant touring, media, and marketing. Their trademarked high-energy style delivers an unrivaled live show experience. Rife with rhinestones, loaded with laughs, and a heaping helping of high-powered traditional music, The Kody Norris Show is truly one of a kind.

For more information, visit thekodynorrisshow.com.