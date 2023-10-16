The Kody Norris Show Releases New Video For “Fiddler’s Rock” Today

Bluegrass hitmakers, The Kody Norris Show is excited to announce the release of their new music video for “Fiddler’s Rock,” which was premiered by The Bluegrass Situation. This single was penned by Kody Norris and tells the story of Johnson County, Tennessee’s own Martin Stone. Stone, a local legendary fiddler was known to “charm deadly serpents with a fiddle in his hand.” Norris grew up in the hills of East Tennessee hearing the stories of Stone and felt compelled to write a tune about the man he heard so much about. After recording “Fiddler’s Rock” for their new album, Rhinestone Revival, it seemed only natural to release it as a video as well.

“We have been wanting to record “Fiddler’s Rock” for a while now and are so happy we were able to include it in Rhinestone Revival,” explains Kody Norris. “This is a story song that tells about the terrible misfortune of Martin Stone; an eccentric mountain fiddler who often amused himself by playing tunes for a den of rattlesnakes. And the fiddler happened to hail from Johnson County, Tennessee!”

The Kody Norris Show continues to celebrate the success of their current album, Rhinestone Revival on Rebel Records and their Grand Ole Opry debut. It was not only important for them to release on regular LP, but to also have a special limited edition orange vinyl, which is now available!

Of the twelve songs included on Rhinestone Revival, four are penned by frontman Kody Norris: “Baltimore I’m Leaving,” “Please Tell Me Why,” “Gotta Get My Baby Back,” and their latest single, “Fiddler’s Rock.” Last October, the first single “Mountain Rosalie” was released along with an accompanying lyric video seen here. New elements to Rhinestone Revival include a track sung by Kody’s fiddling “sweetie” Mary Rachel Nalley-Norris who steps out on “Endless Highway,” a tune Alison Krauss made popular in 1990. In addition, the band’s banjo ace Josiah Tyree takes the lead on their current single “I Call Her Sunshine.” Charlie Lowman rounds out the group keeping perfect time on bass.

Like All Suited Up, the band’s Rebel Records debut which reached the Top 10 on the Billboard Bluegrass Albums Chart, Rhinestone Revival was produced by Darin Aldridge who also plays mandolin on several tracks. Additional guests on the album include Darin’s wife Brooke Aldridge singing harmony vocals, Joe Mullins & The Radio Rambler’s Jason Barie providing second fiddle on a number of the album’s songs, percussionist Tony Creasman and David Johnson, whose wailing harmonica on “Otto Wood” gives the song a decidedly more country flavor.

Kody Norris is also a commissioner of Johnson County. He was surprised by Mayor Larry Potter at their latest board meeting with a proclamation declaring September 21, 2023 “Kody Norris Day” In Johnson County!

“As Mayor of Johnson County, it is my privilege to honor Kody Norris not for his notoriety or celebrity status but for his compassion and the way in which he serves his community each day. Those who witness his dedication and benevolence are grateful to call him our friend and colleague.” – Mayor Larry Potter, Johnson County

About The Kody Norris Show:

The Kody Norris Show is continuing the path of bringing bluegrass music to both core fans of the genre and new audiences. They are a youthful voice in bluegrass music, and insiders have awarded them multiple IBMA & SPBGMA Nominations and wins including Entertainer of the Year, Instrumental Group of the Year, Guitar Performer of the Year for Kody Norris, and Fiddler of the Year for Mary Rachel Nalley-Norris. The Kody Norris Show’s album ‘All Suited Up’ (2021) charted at #7 and Rhinestone Revival (2023) charted at #8 on the Billboard charts. Their trademarked high-energy style delivers an unrivaled live show experience. In 2023, the band made their Ryman Auditorium, Grand Ole Opry, and live SiriusXM debuts. Rife with rhinestones, loaded with laughs, and a heaping helping of high-powered traditional music, The Kody Norris Show is truly one of a kind. For more information, visit thekodynorrisshow.com.