The Kody Norris Show Releases “Mountain City Christmas” Just In Time For The Holidays!

Renowned bluegrass group The Kody Norris Show is excited to announce the release of their new single “Mountain City Christmas,” just in time for the holidays. Crafted by Kody Norris, the single showcases the group’s musical ability featuring Kody Norris on guitar and lead vocals, Mary Rachel Nalley-Norris on mandolin, Josiah Tyree on banjo and harmony vocals, and Charlie Lowman on bass. The song promises to be a captivating blend of bluegrass charm and holiday spirit. Premiered by Bluegrass Today, “Mountain City Christmas” resonates with both bluegrass enthusiasts and those seeking a festive musical journey. The Kody Norris Show will return to Mountain City, Tennessee on December 18th (SOLD OUT) & 19th to the First Christian Church for The Kody Norris Christmas Show. For more information, visit TheKodyNorrisShow.com.

“Mountain City Christmas” has been a fan favorite for quite a while,” shares Kody Norris.” I wrote this song years ago in Baltimore while I was there for the winter. I was certainly missing Mountain City and wanted to be home for Christmas. Years later, we got in the studio to record “Mountain City Christmas” and are excited to release it to our fans this holiday season!”

The Kody Norris Show recently released their new acoustic video for their current single, “Fiddler’s Rock,” which was recorded and filmed by WBCM Radio Bristol in Bristol, Virginia, the birthplace of country music. This song, written by Kody Norris, tells the story of Martin Stone, a legendary fiddler from Johnson County, Tennessee, and included on their latest album, Rhinestone Revival. The acoustic video for “Fiddler’s Rock” was premiered by WBCM Radio Bristol and The Hollywood Times.

The Kody Norris Show continues to add dates and has just returned from their first-ever tour throughout Australia.

The Kody Norris Show’s Upcoming Tour Dates:

DEC 09 – Kenbridge Community Center Auditorium / Kenbridge, Va.

DEC 10 – Northside Chapel / Victoria, Va.

DEC 18 – The Kody Norris Christmas Show @ First Christian Church / Mountain City, Tenn.

DEC 19 – The Kody Norris Christmas Show @ First Christian Church / Mountain City, Tenn.

2024

JAN 04 – Jekyll Island New Year’s Bluegrass Festival / Jekyll Island, Ga.

JAN 05 – Bill’s Pickin’ Parlour / West Columbia, S.C.

JAN 06 – Everett’s Music Barn for The Kody Norris Birthday Bash / Suwanee, Ga.

JAN 26 – SPBGMA / Nashville, Tenn.

JAN 27 – SPBGMA / Nashville, Tenn.

JAN 28 – SPBGMA / Nashville, Tenn.

FEB 02 – Huckabee / Hendersonville, Tenn.

FEB 03 – Song of the Mountains / Marion, Va.

FEB 08 – Sellersville Theatre / Sellersville, Pa.

FEB 09 – LIVE at the Raggamuffin Hall / Migglin, Pa.

FEB 10 – West Art / Lancaster, Pa.

FEB 16 – First United Methodist Church / Marysville, Ohio

FEB 17 – Court Square Theater / Harrisonburg, Va.

FEB 24 – Melodies of Bluegrass / Morton, Miss.

FEB 25 – Finder House Concert / Memphis, Tenn.

MAR 01 – Oakdale Bluegrass Festival / Glen Rose, Texas

MAR 02 – Oakdale Bluegrass Festival / Glen Rose, Texas

MAR 14 – Withlacoochee Bluegrass Festival / Dunnellon, Fla.

APR 05 – Bristol Bluegrass Spring Festival / Bristol, Va.

APR 06 – Bluegrass In The Pavilion / Palm Beach, Fla.

APR 07 – George Matthews Church Service / Palm Beach, Fla.

APR 13 – Las Vegas Bluegrass Festival / Las Vegas, Nev.

APR 27 – Lucketts Community Center / Leesburg, Va.

MAY 04 – Holiday Hills Bluegrass Festival / Laurel Hill, Fla.

MAY 09 – Malpass Brothers Bluegrass & Country Festival / Denton, N.C.

MAY 11 – The Chet Kingery Memorial Bluegrass Festival / Shelbyville, Ill.

MAY 17 – Grottoes Bluegrass Festival / Grottoes, Va.

MAY 18 – Heritage Hall / Mountain City, Tenn.

MAY 20 – Mandy Barnett’s Variety Show at The Franklin Theater / Franklin, Tenn.

MAY 23 – Silver Dollar City Bluegrass & BBQ / Branson, Mo.

MAY 24 – Silver Dollar City Bluegrass & BBQ / Branson, Mo.

MAY 25 – Hills of Homes Bluegrass Festival / Coeburn, Va.

MAY 31 – NEPA Bluegrass Festival / Tunkhannock, Pa.

About The Kody Norris Show:

The Kody Norris Show continues bringing bluegrass music to both core fans of the genre and new audiences. They are a youthful voice in bluegrass music, and insiders have awarded them multiple IBMA & SPBGMA Nominations and wins, including Entertainer of the Year, Instrumental Group of the Year, Guitar Performer of the Year for Kody Norris, and Fiddler of the Year for Mary Rachel Nalley-Norris. The Kody Norris Show’s album All Suited Up (2021) charted at #7, and Rhinestone Revival (2023) at #8 on the Billboard charts. Their trademarked high-energy style delivers an unrivaled live show experience. In 2023, the band made their Ryman Auditorium, Grand Ole Opry, and live SiriusXM debuts. Rife with rhinestones, loaded with laughs, and a heaping helping of high-powered traditional music, The Kody Norris Show is truly one of a kind. For more information, visit thekodynorrisshow.com.

