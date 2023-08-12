The Kody Norris Show Makes Triumphant Grand Ole Opry Debut!

Award-winning country & bluegrass group, The Kody Norris Show made their Grand Ole Opry debut on Wednesday, August 9. The group was recently surprised at The Ryman Auditorium by “The Queen of Bluegrass” Rhonda Vincent when she made the formal invitation for them to make their Grand Ole Opry debut. Although the evening was filled with nerves and anticipation, The Kody Norris Show delivered their style of bluegrass with ease at The Grand Ole Opry, performing their popular singles “I Call Her Sunshine,” “Mountain Rosalie,” and “The Auctioneer.”

“I would have waited a million lifetimes to be asked to make our Grand Ole Opry debut the way it happened,” shares Kody Norris. “To play the Ryman and the Grand Ole Opry within the same month is literally a dream come true.”

The Kody Norris Show recently released their highly anticipated album Rhinestone Revival on Rebel Records and are excited to announce the LP and a special, limited edition orange vinyl will be available Friday!

This album provides everything cherished by their dedicated fans. Expanding on their distinctive approach, Rhinestone Revival presents a lively compilation of twelve thrilling bluegrass melodies that will leave audiences yearning for more. Amplifying the honky-tonk essence to unprecedented levels, the incorporation of percussion introduces an irresistible rhythm, ensuring a foot-tapping journey from beginning to end. This firmly establishes the album as an essential addition for all bluegrass lovers.

Of the twelve songs included on Rhinestone Revival, four are penned by frontman Kody Norris: “Baltimore I’m Leaving,” “Please Tell Me Why,” “Gotta Get My Baby Back,” and their latest single, “Fiddler’s Rock.” Last October, the first single “Mountain Rosalie” was released along with an accompanying lyric video seen here. New elements to Rhinestone Revival include a track sung by Kody’s fiddling “sweetie” Mary Rachel Nalley-Norris who steps out on “Endless Highway,” a tune Alison Krauss made popular in 1990. In addition, the band’s banjo ace Josiah Tyree takes the lead on their current single “I Call Her Sunshine.” Charlie Lowman rounds out the group keeping perfect time on bass.

“To have an album coming out on vinyl is something all musicians dream about, but the fact that Rebel Records is offering the classic black and an exclusive Sunburst Tangerine vinyl just adds to it,” shares Mary Rachel Nalley-Norris. “We hope you’ll collect both today!”

Like All Suited Up, the band’s Rebel Records debut which reached the Top 10 on the Billboard Bluegrass Albums Chart, Rhinestone Revival was produced by Darin Aldridge who also plays mandolin on a number of tracks. Additional guests on the album include Darin’s wife Brooke Aldridge singing harmony vocals, Joe Mullins & The Radio Rambler’s Jason Barie providing second fiddle on a number of the album’s songs, percussionist Tony Creasman and David Johnson, whose wailing harmonica on “Otto Wood” gives the song a decidedly more country flavor.

Rhinestone Revival Track Listing:

The Kody Norris Show’s Upcoming Tour Dates:

AUG 12 – Bluegrass In The Park Folklife Festival / Henderson, Ky.

AUG 19 – LarryFest / La Farge, Wis.

AUG 22 – Wilson County Fair / Lebanon, Tenn.

AUG 23 – Gypsy Hill Park Bluegrass Series / Staunton, Va.

AUG 24 – Georgia Mountain Fair / Hiawassee, Ga.

AUG 25 – Pickin’ In The Pasture / Lodi Center, N.Y.

AUG 26 – Blistered Fingers Bluegrass Festival / Litchfield Plains, Maine

SEP 08 – Jerusalem Ridge Bluegrass Celebration / Beaver Dam, Ky.

SEP 09 – Cameron Bluegrass Festival / Cameron, Wis.

SEP 10 – East Troy Bluegrass Festival / East Troy, Wis.

SEP 14 – Dumplin Valley Bluegrass Festival / Kodak, Tenn.

SEP 15 – Blazin’ Bluegrass Festival / Whitley City, Ky.

SEP 16 – Mohican Bluegrass Festival / Glenmont, Ohio

SEP 22 – Upperco Music Festival / Upperco, Md.

SEP 23 – Upperco Music Festival / Upperco, Md.

SEP 30 – Oakdale Bluegrass Festival / Glen Rose, Texas

OCT 05 – West Texas Jamboree / San Angelo, Texas

OCT 06 – Big Ben Bluegrass Festival / Alpine, Texas

OCT 07 – Big Ben Bluegrass Festival / Alpine, Texas

OCT 13 – Uncle Tommy’s Barn / Wayland, Ky.

OCT 14 – Lester Flatt Celebration / Sparta, Tenn.

OCT 20 – Outer Banks Music Festival / Outer Banks, N.C.

NOV 10 – Mountaingrass / Beechworth Victoria Australia

NOV 11 – Mountaingrass / Beechworth Victoria Australia

NOV 12 – Mountaingrass / Beechworth Victoria Australia

NOV 17 – Bluegrass Christmas In The Smokies / Gatlinburg, Tenn.

NOV 18 – Town Center / Burnsville, N.C.

DEC 09 – Kenbridge Community Center Auditorium / Kenbridge, Va.

About The Kody Norris Show:

The Kody Norris Show is continuing the path of bringing bluegrass music to both core fans of the genre and new audiences. They are a youthful voice in bluegrass music, and insiders have awarded them multiple IBMA & SPBGMA Nominations and wins including Entertainer of the Year, Instrumental Group of the Year, Guitar Performer of the Year for Kody Norris, and Fiddler of the Year for Mary Rachel Nalley-Norris. The Kody Norris Show’s album ‘All Suited Up’ (2021) charted at #7 and ‘Rhinestone Revival’ charted at #8 on the Billboard charts. Their trademarked high-energy style delivers an unrivaled live show experience. Rife with rhinestones, loaded with laughs, and a heaping helping of high-powered traditional music, The Kody Norris Show is truly one of a kind. For more information, visit thekodynorrisshow.com.

